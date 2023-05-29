U.S.

Is There Mail on Memorial Day? USPS, FedEx Openings and Delivery Details

By
U.S. Mail Memorial day USPS UPS

Memorial Day is a federal holiday, which means that mail delivery will be affected as a result of post office closures.

The annual event – held in memory of those who sacrificed their lives serving in the U.S. armed forces – traditionally falls on the last Monday in May. It will take place this year on Monday, May 29.

All non-essential federal government offices are closed and some businesses may also decide to shut down, so mail is just one of the services set to be affected by the nationwide holiday.

Newsweek has gathered information together for customers worried about sending or receiving mail over the holiday weekend.

US Postal Service
Mail carriers prepare to deliver mail in Los Feliz in Los Angeles, California, on April 29, 2020. USPS will be closed to mark Memorial Day on Monday. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. Postal Service (USPS)

Those with urgent letters or packages to send were asked to be particularly organized ahead of the holiday, with the U.S. Postal Service warning customers to plan in advance.

Anything that needed to arrive by Monday should have been carefully timed to arrive by the preceding weekend, or even Friday of the previous week.

A statement on the USPS website advises customers: "Memorial Day is a federal U.S. holiday, which means USPS and local post offices will be closed on Monday, May 29, 2023. Instead, schedule your package delivery to arrive by the weekend before Memorial Day to ensure it doesn't arrive after Memorial Day."

Since post offices are closed, postal workers won't be working their shifts and homes will not receive any post in their mailboxes. Most businesses, and sellers on Amazon, use the postal service or logistics companies such as FedEx to deliver their parcels, so it's unlikely any packages will get through on Monday either because the day is considered a shipping holiday in the U.S.

However, all services will return to normal on Tuesday.

FedEx

Delivery companies are also shutting down for the day, including FedEx.

The vast majority of FedEx services will be closed on Memorial Day, including FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx Ground Economy and FedEx Freight.

However, there are two exceptions. FedEx Office will operate with "modified hours," while FedEx Custom Critical will be open as usual.

All other services will return to normal on Tuesday.

UPS

Other firms will be affected by a one-day closure too, including UPS.

A statement on the firm's website tells customers that on Memorial Day: "[There will be] No UPS pickup or delivery service. The UPS Store locations are closed."

However, it adds that "UPS Express Critical service is available 7/24/365," and says customers should visit the website for further information about that service.

Normal service will resume on Tuesday.

