Malamute Ignores Owners Commands As She Doesn't Have the Biscuits: 'Oh Wow'

A hilarious video of a Malamute refusing to listen to her owner because she doesn't "have the biscuits" has gone viral on TikTok with over 5.4 million views.

In the video, Abbie, owner of Nala the Malamute who posts under the username @abbs28x, can be seen trying to get the large dog to make a specific "oh wow" noise, which Nala ignores, choosing to sing along to her own tune.

The Malamute is one of the oldest of the sled dog breeds of the arctic and are believed to be domesticated wolf-dogs who accompanied the Paleolithic hunters "that crossed the land bridges of the Bering Strait and migrated into North America roughly 4,000 years ago," according to the American Kennel Club.

They're large, fluffy and incredibly characterful, but there are some important things to remember before committing to caring for a Malamute.

Why Are Malamutes Such Strong Characters?

"Malamutes are known for their strong personalities because they were originally bred as working dogs in the harsh conditions of Alaska," Elissa Weimer-Sentner, founder of Paw & Order Dog Training, told Newsweek. "They were used for hunting and pulling sleds, and their strength and independence were important traits for survival in the harsh environment."

Malamutes today are confident and still recognize and respond to the hierarchy of the pack, so it's important to show them early that you are the leader, otherwise they may end up running rings around you.

"Malamutes are known for their loyalty and affection towards their owners, but they can also be stubborn and difficult to train if they are not properly socialized and trained from a young age," warned Weimer-Sentner.

A stock image of an Alaskan Malamute. A Malamute called Nala has been caught being sassy in a TikTok video. SyhinStas/Getty Images

What Should You Consider Before Getting a Malamute?

The first thing to consider before getting a Malamute is their size, as they can stand up to 25 inches tall and weigh up to 85 pounds. "Malamutes are large dogs and requite ample space to move around, play, and exercise. They are not well-suited for small apartments or homes without a yard," warned Weimer-Sentner.

Similarly due to their strong history and lineage of hardworking dogs, they need a lot of exercise and mental stimulation. According to Weimer-Sentner, "Malamutes are highly active and need plenty of exercises to keep them healthy and happy. They enjoy running, hiking, and playing and should have at least an hour of exercise every day."

"Although Malamutes are affectionate and loyal, they can also be a challenge to train," said Weimer-Sentner. "Early socialization and obedience training are essential to ensure your Malamute can be controlled, and they are not the best dogs for first time owners."

Malamutes can be prone to various health issues including hip dysplasia, eye problems and bloating, so it's important you can afford the vet bills before you get one. "You should be prepared to provide your Malamute with regular veterinary care to ensure their health and wellbeing," said Weimer-Sentner. "Make sure to provide them with high-quality dog food that meets their nutritional needs, and avoid overfeeding or giving them table scraps, which can lead to weight gain and other health issues."

The viral video gained over 880,000 likes and thousands of comments from animal lovers.

"Give her TREAT NOW," said one user, while another said: "I don't know how many times I've repeated this shoo cute!!!"

"One of the reasons I want a husky," commented one user, as another said: "I want that dog now. He is like toddler."

Newsweek has reached out to @abbs28x via TikTok for comment.

