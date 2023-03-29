Maltese 'Ready to Murder' Owner After He Accidentally Locks Her Outside

A Maltese "cussing out" her owner for accidentally locking her outside has the internet in hysterics.

In the funny footage shared by @georgettispaghettiiii, a tiny Maltese named Georgie can be seen staring longingly through a patio door.

In the caption, the TikTok poster explained that Georgie had followed her husband into the backyard when he went to grill dinner. However, her husband had forgotten about the dog and locked her out, leaving the pup unimpressed.

A stock photo of a sad Maltese lying on the floor. A video of a similar dog "cussing out" her owner for accidentally locking her outside has the internet in hysterics. Ciuvelic Razvan/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"She is ready to murder him when she comes back inside," the poster wrote alongside the footage. It turns out, she was correct. As soon as the door opens, Georgie comes bounding in. She spins wildly in circles while angrily barking at her male owner.

TikTok users couldn't get enough of Georgie's sassy nature, with the clip receiving 1.4 million views and more than 200,000 likes.

How Can I Stop My Dog From Being Mad at Me?

Whether accidentally stepping on your pet's paw or feeding them a little later than usual, all dog owners have experienced a canine tantrum at some point.

It may be hard to believe, but Zack Keithy, the owner and chief editor at Daily Dog Drama, told Newsweek that anger is "too complex" an emotion for dogs.

Although they may understand basic emotions, such as anxiety, happiness or loneliness, unlike humans, dogs are incapable of assigning a "motive" to their fury.

"What it means is that they don't blame a person or thing for their anger, they simply experience it," Keithy said.

So, it may seem as though your dog is mad at you, but they're just struggling to communicate their emotions.

Keithy said a common example is growling, where the animal is acting out of fear rather than anger. He added that avoidance is where your dog probably just wants to spend some time alone, rather than purposefully ignoring you.

'How Dare You'

Users found the video hilarious, with GigiCara72 writing: "She is NOT happy."

"She was big mad," agreed Reneesonya47. "You can tell how she was looking through the window."

"Oh yess she cussed him out," wrote Angel Balenci, while blkwithalittle commented: "She really said 'how dare you.'"

"We don't understand what she saying but we feel it," posted AK.

"You better sleep with one eye open," wrote annaserrano566.

Unfortunately for her owner, Georgie's tantrum didn't end when the video did. According to the poster, "she was mad at him for the rest of the night."

