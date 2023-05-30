U.S.

Man Accused of Raping Woman Who Was Feeding Her Baby in Car

U.S. Police Crime Arrest Tennessee

A Tennessee man is accused of raping a woman in a car while she was attempting to feed her infant child.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday afternoon at the Shelby Bottoms Nature Center public park in Nashville, Law and Crime reported. The suspect, 24-year-old Ryean L. Floyd, met the victim, who he had known previously but not spoken to in a year, at the park along with her 1-year-old child at a time they had previously agreed upon.

Sometime later, the victim made to leave the meeting, saying that it was getting late. She went to her car and put the child in the backseat, and then decided to try and feed the infant before leaving the park. At this point, according to local station WSMV, Floyd reportedly entered the backseat and began to sexually assault the victim, lifting up her skirt and "forcibly" raping her.

nashville sexual assault in park
Above, a representational image of an arrest being carried out. A Tennessee man is charged with sexually assaulting a mother while she had been attempting to feed her baby at a public park. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The assault reportedly lasted for roughly five minutes, all of which was captured in an audio recording. According to WSMV, the victim can be heard repeatedly "begging" Floyd to stop throughout the audio, with her child audibly crying in the background. The recording has been turned over to the Metro Nashville Police Department as evidence. The victim, whose identity has not been publically disclosed, was treated for multiple injuries at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital following the alleged incident.

Floyd was arrested on Friday and now faces aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping charges, Class A and Class B felonies, respectively, which carry a maximum combined sentence in Tennessee of 90 years in prison. He is being held on a $65,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 12.

It is unclear at this time what sort of prior relationship Floyd and the victim might have had. Newsweek reached out to the Metro Nashville police via email for comment.

Residents of the area near the Shelby Bottoms Nature Center spoke to WSMV about the perceived safety of the neighborhood and gave conflicting accounts. Monique Becker, a mother who routinely brings her two-year-old to the park, said that she was not surprised to hear about the incident.

"I always lock my doors and stay alert," Becker explained. "Monitor who is around me. I don't let people get too close. Like 10 feet and then I start looking behind me and start thinking of contingency plans should they do anything that's in my bubble."

Others who spoke to the station said that the area felt largely safe, though they avoid going out at night and try to travel in groups.

"I've come out here several times and always felt very safe," resident Grayson Perkins said. "This whole community feels very safe. You see kids walking to school, you see women jogging at night. I think it is a travesty what happened."

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC