Man Applauded for 'Lying' to His Girlfriend About Having a Daughter

A man has received support online for telling his girlfriend that a child is his daughter, when in reality she isn't.

The reason why the man has amassed an outpouring of sympathy across the internet is because the child is that of his late brother, who died five years ago.

"My other brother became the child's legal guardian but she ended up living with me most of the time and we got closer. She is like a daughter to me and even though I'm not her legal guardian everyone in our family has accepted me as her dad," the man wrote in a now-viral Reddit post, which can be seen here.

"I started dating my girlfriend about a year ago and told her that I have a daughter. I didn't go into details that she is not mine I just wanted her to know that she and I are a package deal," he added, thinking that his new partner would never learn the truth.

Eventually, she did and reacted by "freaking out."

"She called me an a****** for lying to her. I told her that the child is mine and kicked her out of my home," the man detailed, chronicling the heated altercation.

Since it was shared to the social media platform on April 3 by @PerfectPrize9458, the Reddit post has been upvoted by 96 percent of the users who engaged with it and has received over 1,000 comments. The majority of Redditors who responded to the man's post showered him in support, admiring his decision to claim the child as his own and slamming his girlfriend for her lack of understanding on the matter.

"Biological father or not, legal guardian or not, you are responsible for the child and it's part of your job to advocate for her, which is exactly what you were doing. You owe no one an explanation of the true nature of your relationship with her," one user commented.

A different user did however challenge the Redditor's decision to keep the reality hidden from his new partner. "This isn't right. You absolutely owe your serious partners transparency and openness about the nature of your core relationships," they said.

Was the Man Right To Keep Up This Lie?



Is it ever okay to lie to your partner, even if it's a white lie that doesn't necessarily pertain to them or change your relationship? Laura Wasser is a family law expert and chief of divorce evolution at Divorce.com, who has acted as an attorney representing the likes of Kim Kardashian, Ryan Reynolds and Angelina Jolie. Wasser told Newsweek that couples should really do their best to avoid lying to each other in the first place, but that if a lie is spun the damage is salvageable.

"The first step to restoring trust is to admit to the lie and take responsibility for your actions. Be completely honest about what happened and why you lied. This shows your willingness to be accountable and start the healing process," she said.

"Now, offer a genuine, heartfelt apology for the pain and confusion you've caused. Acknowledge the hurt your partner feels and express your regret for your actions. Remember, a true apology should come from a place of humility and empathy," she added.

The family law expert went on to say that it's important for couples looking to heal wounds to practice open communication by creating environments where both parties can openly discuss their feelings and concerns.

"Listen actively and try to understand your partner's perspective. This will help you both feel heard and understood. Be patient and consistent too," Wasser added.

