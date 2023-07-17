Man Caught Missing His Dog at the Airport Melts Hearts: 'Wholesome'

All pet owners miss their fur babies while on vacation, but one in particular has moved viewers online after being caught on camera looking at pictures of his dog while at the airport.

In a viral clip shared Saturday on TikTok under the username Nikkinorthernxo, the man is sitting by the airport bar at Nova Scotia's Halifax Stanfield International Airport. He can be seen scrolling through pictures of his dog on his iPad as he enjoys a pint while waiting for his flight.

The heartwarming video comes with a caption that says: "This man at the airport bar, missing his dog is wholesome AF."

Most Americans, about 69 percent, have at least one pet in their home, according to YouGov research. The majority of the pets are dogs, 45 percent, or cats, 35 percent. Over 88 percent of U.S. pet owners consider their pets to be members of their family.

Loving our pets also means spoiling them. Two-thirds of people, about 66 percent, allow their pets to sleep in bed with them, and over half, 54 percent, buy them holiday gifts as if they were children.

The video quickly went viral on social media and so far has received over 1.2 million views and 165,700 likes.

One user, Aleesha, commented: "lol I'm a flight attendant and whenever I'm walking the aisles I always catch people looking at photos of their pets on their phones. Makes me smile." Stefany said: "I'm crying thinking about me missing my dog even though she's right next to me right now lol."

Fruitciderrose wrote: "I saw a couple facetiming their dog from their holiday hotel and telling him 'be a good boy for nanna - we love you.' I nearly sobbed."

Cnanfara added: "Literally me anytime I travel because I miss my dog so much it hurts."

Another user, P Elliott, commented: "Maybe his pup passed away. I remember breaking down crying on my flight looking at pictures of my dog that passed." And thegoat6778 said: "I look at pics of my dog while I'm at work and do this lmao."

Tiffany Jean Cardona pointed out: "Looks like he's close to crying." And Elsie Alkurabi said: "That would literally be my dad. He sends me pictures of his small white dog that looks just like that all the time."

Lesliecatera added: "I feel him. I went on a day/night work trip...and stared at pictures until I returned."

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case and reached out to Nikkinorthernxo via TikTok comments.

