Man Furious as Neighbor Invades Yard by Building Pergola Hanging Over Fence

By
Home & Garden Property Viral Trends Reddit

A man has been left furious after his neighbor installed a pergola that hangs over into his yard.

Redditor u/papi_pizza, who lives in Florida, shared a picture of the new structure on Reddit's popular r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit where it has been upvoted 66,000 times.

"The pergola was installed on Saturday," the man told Newsweek. "We did not have a conversation about it prior to it being installed."

In the picture, he showed how the decorative pergola edge hangs over the yard boundaries and considerably into his yard.

Pergola in yard
A picture of the pergola that has frustrated one Reddit user after it appeared hanging over his fence. u/papi_pizza/Reddit

A pergola is typically found in gardens, outdoor spaces or parks. Designed to provide shade and support climbing plants, it is built with vertical pillars, posts and horizontal beams across the top.

Often rectangular in shape, they have been used for centuries but today are a popular architectural feature in gardens and living spaces.

"I did mention it to my neighbor," said the poster. "At first he avoided me then I got his attention. I expressed my concerns, and he didn't say much.

"Ultimately he has said ok to my request to move it, but has not made any adjustments as of yet."

The homeowner explained that he was going to give his new owner a little time to correct it before raising it with their local homeowners association.

Fallouts between neighbors are far from uncommon. Last week the internet was reaching for the popcorn when one neighbor's "salty" note was shared on Reddit. And another woman was praised after she blocked her neighbor with an 8-foot metal wall.

In more than 11,000 comments, other Redditors shared their reactions to the pergola dilemma.

"I'd actually like to take advantage of that and have luscious hanging baskets! String some vintage style white lights across. Make it a whole thing," suggested samblue8888.

Others had some slightly more unorthodox ideas. Shanksdoodlehonkster said: "Hang your underwear off it," while Cosmoplasma wrote: "Hang wind chimes from them."

"I posted it because it was mildly infuriating and fit the community," said the poster. "I also received a handful of useful recommendations on how to resolve it."

"Just came to say there's no way they got a permit that allowed this, or even got a permit at all," said PumaThurm4n. "Contact your city they'll be the a****** for you and get it sorted quickly."

"Anything that hangs over your yard you have the right to remove," said Capable_Nature_644. "You can send a courtesy letter but anything that hangs over your property can be taken down. It's like when a tree is planted on the other side and the growth over hangs 80 percent."

Do you have a dispute with your neighbor? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

