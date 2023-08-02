Neighbor's Salty Note Over Parking Has Internet Reaching for Popcorn

A neighbor's salty note left on a parked car has people in stitches online after it was shared on Reddit.

In a picture taken on a U.K. street, two notes were taped to the inside of a car as residents argued about the way it had been parked.

On Reddit's r/CasualUK subreddit, user buenocarallobueno posted a picture of the notes, which has received 18,000 upvotes and over 1,000 comments.

The first handwritten note read: "Please move your car, Thank you," while the second one said: "May I ask why? It's taxed, insured and in the road I live in. At least tell me! Paul (No. 31) Who are you?"

Pictures of the notes seen on a car parked on a residential street in the U.K. The argument has captured viral attention since the picture was shared on Reddit. buenocarallobueno/Reddit

"I shared it on Reddit because I know parking disagreements are something Reddit very much appreciate," buenocarallobueno told Newsweek. "I just thought it was a funny exchange of arguments."

Arguments over parking are common. Like one homeowner who was backed over blocking in "selfish" school moms who parked on their driveway.

Leaving a note to express your upset to neighbors is also a popular tactic—earlier this year, several salty notes were left on a mom's door after she made a noise complaint.

In the current case, the poster told Newsweek: "It is a public residential road," and they had no idea why there might be a dispute over where the car was parked.

In the comments, people quickly picked sides.

Redditor Clarl020 wrote: "I'm on Paul's side," while ClumsyPeon agreed: "Same, there are too many busy bodies who think they own the road outside their house. If there is no parking restrictions then anyone can park there."

"I love these situations where people think they own the public road outside of their house," agreed concernedstrawbb.

Other commenters were a little confused about why the signs were both taped inside the car's window.

"I don't know for sure, but my assumption is that "Paul" found the first note in his windscreen and then taped both that one and his response on the inside of his car," suggested the poster buenocarallobueno.

Luckily for Paul, the disgruntled party in his parking dispute only left a note, unlike a man who recently had his neighbor's car towed because it was blocking his drive.

Meanwhile, another commenter who lives near where the car was parked had more information.

JoeDougieD wrote: "Please tell me that this is a Nissan Micra - there's a red one that blocks half the road of a bus route I drive. His offside mirror has been taken off at least twice in the past month. Someone I work with knows the owner who says that he leaves it there for 'traffic calming purpose.'"

"That bloody micra," complained Reddit user Honkus_Bastardus. "Parked so you have to swerve into oncoming traffic to get over that gigantic speed bump. If it's him, then Paul at No. 31, you're a s******. Your car is bad, your parking is bad, and you should feel bad."

The rest of Reddit was determined to wait to see what the next step would be, and said they'd keep locked into buenocarallobueno's posts for the next episode of the saga.

