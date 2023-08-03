Life

Woman's Reason for Blocking Neighbor With 8ft Metal Wall Praised—'Love It'

A woman has been praised on social media after revealing the reason why she built a tall, wide fence between her house and her neighbors in a clip that has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared on TikTok on Tuesday under the username @becca_b81 and already has 4.1 million views. In it, the poster wrote that she had to build an 8-foot metal wall between her home and the one next door because her neighbor is a "Karen", characterized as an irritating, entitled woman.

A woman squats as she builds a wooden fence. The internet has praised a TikTok user who constructed an 8-foot fence between her home and her "Karen" neighbor. Getty Images

Neighbor disputes are common everywhere and happen often. However, nearly 86 percent of Americans like their neighbors, a sentiment that remains high across all major demographics including age, sex, race, and even political party. This is according to results from a national survey by Xcelerant Omnibus, conducted on behalf of real-estate brokerage Fathom Realty.

Respondents described their neighbors' best traits as being friendly, respectful, considerate, and trustful. The worst traits included being too noisy or loud; having unruly pets; not minding their business; and not respecting their boundaries.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received more than 124,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Debbie L Snyder-Gibs, commented: "What are you going to paint on your side? and I think you gave them the wrong side."

Coach Tinita posted: "I wanna know Karen's reaction to the fence....I know it was funny.....and a lil crazy!"

Shakenotstirred wrote: "Love it, sometimes you have to do it because people are I N S A N E !!" And mvb3o commented: "Right on, gots 2 get to protect yourself from them Karen's!" Samantha Carpenter added: "You know what makes a good neighbor? A good fence."

Other users related to her decision to resort to extreme measures. TMartin580 commented: "Well you got to do things to have peace." And cherylhodges352 added: "Great decision good job."

Jason Jenkins4497 posted: "I've had to do it myself before my first home." And Kristin Harden asked: "Wait, didn't you give them the better side?? Looks nice tho."

A user called Karen commented: "Congrats to your neighbor! I like your neighbor even more now, lol [laugh out loud]."

AnneyD wrote: "My fence is wood, but it went up fast and blocked the Karen. Congrats on your fence." And WAS Kiwilime999 added: "We did the same but wood. 34 feet of it between us in the front yard."

Newsweek reached out to @becca_b81 for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

Are you and your neighbor stuck in an argument? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

