Heartwarming

Man Shares What It's Like Living With a Clingy Cat and Internet Is Obsessed

By
Heartwarming Pets Cats Animal behavior Viral video

A video of a cat following his owner everywhere around the house has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted by @winstonandspooky, the TikTok account of cat duo Winston & Spooky, and has received over 7.2 million views in three days. A caption shared with the post reads: "Winston is not like most cats."

A message overlaid on the clip adds: "Most cats: Independent and don't require much attention." A later note on the video reads "My cat:" as the footage shows a man walking around different parts of a home, with a cat following him in every room he enters.

Cat looking up near feet of person.
A cat looks up at a person while standing at their feet. A video of a pet following his owner around everywhere in the house has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Research has shown that our feline friends do tend to be independent creatures. The results of a September 2015 study published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One were found to be "consistent with the view that adult cats are typically quite autonomous, even in their social relationships, and not necessarily dependent on others to provide a sense of security and safety."

However, a more-recent study published in September 2019 in the biweekly peer-reviewed scientific journal Current Biology found evidence that "cats display distinct attachment styles toward human caregivers." The scientists added: "Research suggests we may be underestimating cats' socio-cognitive abilities.

"Cats, like dogs, can be found living in social groups or solitarily, depending on early developmental factors, resource distribution, and lifetime experiences such as human interaction," the study found.

@winstonandspooky

Winston is not like most cats #catsoftiktiok #cattok #catdad

♬ Dog Days Are Over - Florence + The Machine

Several TikTok users were delighted by the cat's behavior in the latest viral clip as he followed @winstonandspooky. The video has more than 1.7 million likes so far.

User youdontknowmesadly wrote: "u are very much loved by that cat sir," to which the original poster replied, "Maybe just a little."

And yvonneverse posted that the cat must be thinking "When you move, I move, just like that..."

Nikki Kat wrote: "remember you have many [people] in your life. they have only you. you are their everything."

Bill Sniffy commented, "That cat is so happy," and user picopocket agreed, writing "the fact Winston's tail is up the entire time, he loves u!!"

User @bennie_lm added: "I think your cat IS independent but is worried you might not be."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster @winstonandspooky for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC