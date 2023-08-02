Wildlife

Man Stung by More Than 1000 Bees

By
Wildlife Bees Brazil Insect Attack

A farmer in the Brazilian state of São Paulo has been hospitalized after receiving over a thousand bee stings.

Luís Antônio Pavani, 63, was attacked while working at his farm at the beginning of this week, Brazilian news outlet Globo reported.

After hours of rescue attempts, he was finally rushed to hospital, where his condition is now stable. He remains sedated.

The exact species of bee responsible for the attack is unknown, but multiple species can become aggressive when provoked or threatened.

Group of bees
A stock photo shows a group of bees. A farmer in the Brazilian state of São Paulo has been hospitalized after he was stung by over a thousand bees. PicturePartners/Getty

A beekeeper was called to assist after it proved impossible to safely rescue the victim, sub-lieutenant of the local fire department, Giuliano Tavares, told Globo.

The victim's brother, José Carlos Pavani, told Globo that while he was not there when the attack occurred, he knows that his brother "didn't even have time to run."

"The bees were on top of him, poor thing. He fell and, unfortunately, he couldn't run," José Carlos told the news outlet. "We couldn't get close…He had a lot of stings, but they gave him injections and he is in hospital. We'll wait, everything will be fine."

It is rare for bees to attack a person unless their hive has been disturbed. In Luís Antônio's case, it is not clear what caused them to swarm the farmer.

Bee venom contains proteins, enzymes, and peptides. Once this venom is inside the body, it targets the immune system.

A single bee sting can prove fatal in extreme cases, although one sting is not usually dangerous to most people. The majority of stings tend to result in mild symptoms, which may include a burning pain in the sting area, itchiness and slight swelling.

Read more

Multiple stings, like the farmer suffered, can be life-threatening and a person can usually only survive up to 10 bee stings per pound of their body weight, according to the USDA.

If a person is stung more than a dozen or so times they may start suffering various symptoms such as nausea, diarrhea and vomiting.

A man died after being attacked by a swarm of bees in Argentina, local media reported last month.

The individual—a Brazilian identified only as Marcos—was attacked near the city of Bernardo de Irigoyen in the northeast of the country.

The man was working with a colleague on a farm when the incident occurred. The colleague was injured in the attack.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC