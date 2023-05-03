Manhunt for Atlanta Mass Shooting Suspect Ends in Arrest Near Ballpark

The suspect in the midtown Atlanta mass shooting Wednesday that left one dead and several others injured has been arrested after an hours-long manhunt.

Deion Patterson has been apprehended, the Atlanta Police Department said around 8 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook. Patterson was found in Cobb County, in a condominium complex near Truist Park—home of the Atlanta Braves major league baseball team—and around 11 miles from the crime scene, at about 7:45 p.m., CNN reported.

Atlanta and Cobb County police were expected to provide more details on the arrest later Wednesday night.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Police Department first announced it was responding to an active shooter "in the area of 1110 W Peachtree St NW."

"Update as of 12:42pm - We are working an active shooter situation inside a building on West. Peachtree St, between 12th St and 13th St. We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody," police said. "Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away."

According to police, one victim was pronounced dead on the scene when officers arrived. Three other victims were transported to a nearby hospital. Dr. Robert Jansen, the Chief Medical Officer at the Grady Health System said on Wednesday afternoon that the three victims at the hospital were in critical condition.

Shortly after responding to the shooting, police posted photos of the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Patterson.

"BOLO - Suspect is still at large," the Atlanta Police Department said in a tweet sharing photos of the suspected shooter.

"BOLO - Deion Patterson - As of 2:46pm still at large," police said in another tweet, sharing an additional photo of the suspect.

During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said that all of the victims involved in the attack were women and the one victim who died was 39 years old. The other victims who were injured in the shooting were 71, 56, 39 and 25 years old.

"At 12:08 p.m. we were called just down the street to 1110 West Peachtree, this is a medical facility, the Northside Hospital," Schierbaum said. "The shooting did occur inside the waiting room of that medical facility. There were five individuals that were shot." Schierbaum said that police believe Patterson "carjacked" a vehicle near the hospital and fled the scene shortly after the shooting.

"He may not still be in that vehicle," Schierbaum said. "This is a very active search. We are following up on credible leads that are currently active in Cobb County, as well as some that are right here in the city."

At 3:06 p.m. local time, the Atlanta Police Department announced that the shelter-in-place order had been lifted.

Schierbaum also said that several other law enforcement agencies were assisting with the search efforts and in a tweet, the Cobb County Police Department said "Cobb officers continue search in Vinings, Cumberland, Truist Park areas."

