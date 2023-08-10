Map Shows Oprah's Maui Properties as Hawaii Wildfire Spreads

Oprah Winfrey's massive property in Maui, Hawaii, has garnered speculation about whether it has been negatively affected due to the ongoing wildfires.

At least 36 people have died as a result of fires whipped up by the winds emanating from Hurricane Dora, hitting the center of Maui and Lahaina on the west coast and requiring evacuations, shelter and emergency declarations by local and state officials. The weather calmed Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Winfrey, who's been living in Hawaii part-time for more than 15 years, owns more than 2,000 acres of land on the island. Her farm, located on the side of Haleakalā, a dormant volcano, sits at about 4,000 feet elevation, about halfway to the highest point on the island. Winfrey even has her own private road on the island, which she opened to the public in 2019 to help people escape a wildfire.

In February, Winfrey purchased approximately 870 acres of agricultural land in Kula— a district that stretches across the elevated "up-country" and western-facing slopes of Haleakalā, from Makawao to Kanaio.

Maui Now, which obtained deeds of the property upon sale, reported that the four-parcel agreement cost almost $6.6 million and added to real estate she already owned in Kula and Hāna, the latter of which is located in Maui County.

An aerial view of Lahaina after wildfires burned through the town on the Hawaiian island of Maui, on August 10, 2023. Oprah Winfrey's property consisting of over 800 acres in the heart of Maui is believed to be surrounded by wildfires, though any damage to her home or property remains unknown. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty

Two larger parcels, one about 520 acres and another about 330 acres, were sold February 10 by Ulupalakua Ranch to Winfrey's Los Angeles-based company, Harpo Inc. for $3.89 million and $2.47 million, respectively.

Another two parcels, each consisting of 10 acres, were previously purchased for $100,000 apiece.

Winfrey previously purchased 1,000 acres of Haleakalā Ranch land according to The Maui News.

Winfrey reportedly documented up-country hikes in Kauaʻi on social media earlier this year. She was joined by longtime friend Gayle King, telling her followers that she was looking for additional islands to hike.

Winfrey's land purchases have been debated by local and state officials.

Maui councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura said at the time of the purchases that Winfrey should be praised for keeping most of her Maui land holdings undeveloped and hiring residents to work on them, according to multiple sources. Sugimura did make note of wild species on the property that needed to be addressed.

"I wish we had more people like her," said Hawaii senator Lynn DeCoite, analogizing the billionaire's land acquisitions with the tourism and overdevelopment that she said has hampered Maui.

Others, like famed radio host Howard Stern, have chastised Winfrey for the property buys.

"I make a good living and have trouble watching Oprah," Stern said, according to travel website Beat On Hawaii. "I go, wow. Look what's going on over there. Her estate is unbelievable. When she goes shopping, she goes shopping in her backyard, cause everything is growing back there."

In June, multiple sources reported that the 3,600-acre Hana Ranch adjacent to 100 acres of undeveloped property belonging to Winfrey was on sale for the asking price of $75 million. It was described as one of Hawaii's largest land properties on the market.

A story from a 2006 issue of Oprah's magazine O documented how architects helped redesign and repurpose an old farmhouse for the former talk show host to "build the ultimate Hawaii homestead."

The exact location of that home is unknown. However, previous purchases of acreage as reported by The Maui News included 1,000 acres of Haleakalā Ranch land—which included an 11-room bed-and-breakfast on 17 acres in Kula—in 2004, in addition to over 200 acres of coastal land in Hāna between 2002 and 2005.

During a brush fire in 2019, Oprah reportedly opened her private road in Maui to allow affected residents in Maalaea and parts of Kihei to escape, according to CNN.

Newsweek reached out to Winfrey's representatives via email for comment.