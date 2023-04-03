Marjorie Taylor Greene's frustrated reaction to being fact-checked during her 60 Minutes interview has gone viral on social media.

During the interview that aired on Sunday, Lesley Stahl quizzed the Republican representative from Georgia on her combative style and on what some have described as her "radical views." In particular, Stahl asked Greene about her comments surrounding the 2018 Parkland shooting, for which she has faced criticism after a video showed her confronting survivor David Hogg.

Stahl explained how rare it was for a representative to become so well known nationally, especially one only in their second term. Before the interview aired, it had generated significant criticism online, with many taking issue with the CBS News program for providing a platform to a politician accused of spreading antisemitic, transphobic, homophobic, white supremacist and far-right ideologies.

The clip of Greene being fact-checked has been viewed more than 430,000 times and was shared on Twitter by journalist Brian Krassenstein.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on March 03, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland.

Captioning the video, Krassenstein wrote: "When liars are caught in a lie they usually panic and say weird crap. Case-in-point: Watching [Lesley] Stahl fact-check Marjorie Taylor Greene on 60 Minutes this evening about calling the Parkland shooting a 'false flag' was the worse deflection I have ever seen in my life."

During the interview, Stahl told Greene that her position on the Parkland school shooting, where 17 people were killed, was a "false flag," based on her social media activity.

Greene responded: "Do you actually have my position? No I never said that. School shootings are horrible and I don't think it is anything to joke about."

60 Minutes then showed an image of Greene replying to a Facebook comment about the shooting.

The comment said: "It's called a pay off to keep his mouth shut since it was a false flag planned shooting." Greene replied "Exactly."

Stahl responded to Greene and said: "We fact-checked before I got to this interview.

Greene replied: "Have you fact-checked all of my statements from kindergarten through to 12th grade and in college? And as I have paid my taxes and never broken a law, I got a few speeding tickets. Do we need to talk about those to?

"Because I think where you are going down is the same attacks that people have attacked me with over and over and over."

Stahl then said: "Well, if this is what you are known for, I think it is good that you are responding to the charges. I think it is a legitimate thing for us to do."

Greene said: "I think being known for that is because people constantly focus on it but never focus on anything good about me."

Greene was also asked about other contentious social media posts or likes. She told Stahl that other people also ran her social media and that while she stood by her profile, she was not always in control of it.

Stahl also looked at the perceived similarities, in terms of political style, between the Georgia representative and former President Donald Trump.

They also discussed her annoyance at Republican politicians who, in her opinion, failed to implement the agendas they were voted in on.

"What made me run for Congress was when I saw the Republicans in Congress, in the House and the Senate, completely fail to deliver the agenda that we had all voted for, the reasons why we voted for Donald Trump," said Greene.

She named former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and Utah Senator Mitt Romney for failing to reign in federal spending, repeal Obamacare or fund Trump's southern border wall.

On Saturday, Greene shared a 60 Minutes post about her sit-down chat on Twitter and praised Stahl.

"It was an honor to spend a few days with the legendary icon [Lesley] Stahl and talented crew [of 60 Minutes]," Greene wrote. "[Lesley] is a trailblazer for women in journalism. And while we may disagree on some issues, I respect her greatly."

Newsweek has contacted Marjorie Taylor Greene via Facebook for comment.