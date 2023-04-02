Marjorie Taylor Greene Blames Republicans For 'Failed' Agenda

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says she blames Republicans in the House and Senate for failing to deliver former President Donald Trump's agenda.

While speaking to CBS's 60 Minutes Correspondent Lesley Stahl on Sunday, Greene discussed what led her to run for Congress. "What made me run for Congress was when I saw the Republicans in Congress, in the House and the Senate, completely fail to deliver the agenda that we had all voted for, the reasons why we voted for Donald Trump."

Greene continued to name former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, and Utah Senator Mitt Romney for failing to reign in federal spending, repeal Obamacare, or fund Trump's southern border wall.

“They failed us.” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said of the GOP in Congress. She blames traditional Republicans, not former President Trump, for not getting enough done. “The president doesn't control everything,” she said. https://t.co/0lodl8akpF pic.twitter.com/iS6HNbbS6M — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 2, 2023

In response to Greene's interview, 60 Minutes has received public scrutiny for platforming a politician accused of spreading antisemitic, transphobic, homophobic, white supremacist, and far-right ideologies.

"Disgusted by this. 60 Minutes turns its prestigious platform over to Marjorie Taylor Green, normalizing a conspiracy theorist, antisemitic troll, insurrectionist, white supremacist, racist, and homophobic and transphobic extremist," former NBCUniversal executive Mike Sington tweeted. "Shame on CBS, 60 Minutes, and Lesley Stahl."

CBS has yet to officially comment on the controversy surrounding Greene's 60 Minutes appearance. Newsweek reached out to the company via email for comment.

Meanwhile, during Greene's interview, Stahl pressed the Republican congresswoman on why she does not blame Trump for his "failed" agenda. "Well, I blame all of them for a lot of things," Greene responded. "Well, the President doesn't control everything," she also added.

Tensions have steadily grown within the Republican party particularly after the 2022 midterm elections. The perceived lack of a "red wave" had many GOP members turn on Trump for his unsuccessful endorsements.

Notably, the party has now circled around Trump amid his criminal indictment from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. On Thursday, a Manhattan grand jury indicted the former president following an investigation by Bragg's office into an alleged hush money payment of $130,000 paid by Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet ahead of the 2016 presidential election about an affair she claims she had with Trump in 2006.

Amid Trump's legal troubles, Greene has continued her loyal support for the former president even announcing plans to travel to New York City on Tuesday for his arraignment. Greene took to Twitter on Sunday saying, "Protesting is a constitutional right and I am going to NY on Tuesday to protest this unprecedented abuse of our justice system and election interference."

Protesting is a constitutional right and I am going to NY on Tuesday to protest this unprecedented abuse of our justice system and election interference.



I also reject any attempt and anyone who dresses in MAGA but incites violence or commits violence while pretending to be one… https://t.co/7yfrFtj7sd — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 2, 2023

"I also reject any attempt and anyone who dresses in MAGA but incites violence or commits violence while pretending to be one of us. You are not one of us, you are one of them," Greene continued. "We will not live in fear and we will lawfully stand against tyranny and corruption while we show our support for President Trump."

Newsweek has reached out to Marjorie Taylor Greene's Spokesperson via Twitter for comment.