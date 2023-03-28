Marjorie Taylor Greene Twitter Suspended After Trans 'Vengeance' Warning

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that her congressional Twitter account has been suspended after sharing unfounded information about a "Trans Day of Vengeance" in the wake of the Nashville school shooting.

Shooter Audrey Hale was gunned down by Nashville police on Monday after entering the Covenant Presbyterian School and opening fire with several firearms. Hale ultimately killed at least six people, including three young students and three adult faculty members.

Police have yet to officially disclose a probable motive for Hale's actions. They have confirmed that the shooter identified as transgender, though it remains unclear in which ways and to what degree this was the case. Nevertheless, several prominent conservative figures, like Greene have attempted to link Hale's actions to being transgender, insinuating with little evidence that gender transition drugs or surgeries were to blame in some manner.

Greene in particular tweeted about a supposed event called the "Trans Day of Vengeance," linking it to the Nashville shooting and alleging a broader threat of "trans-terrorism. Later, Greene claimed on her personal account that her congressional account had been suspended as a result of those tweets, a decision she strongly opposed. The original tweet and subsequent ones have been deleted from her congressional Twitter account, but Newsweek was able to view some of their content before they were taken down.

"After 3000 RTs of this tweet, my account was suspended AGAIN. Why is Twitter whitewashing the 'Trans Day of Vengeance', [Elon Musk]?" Greene tweeted. "A day after a mass murder of children by a trans shooter? The people need to know about the threat they face from Antifa & trans-terrorism!!!"

Above, a photo of congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene with an inset image of a Twitter logo on a cellphone. Greene claimed on Tuesday that her congressional Twitter account had been suspended after posting about a supposed "Trans Day of Vengeance." Chesnot; John Bazemore - Pool/Getty Images

In her own post on the matter, Ella G. Irwin, Vice President of Trust and Safety at Twitter, said that the platform automatically swept for tweets containing a poster for the "Trans Day of Vengeance" and took them down, no matter who was sharing it or why.

"We had to automatically sweep our platform and remove >5000 tweets /retweets of this poster," Irwin posted Tuesday. "We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them. 'Vengeance' does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok."

Later, responding to a claim from Irwin that accounts were not receiving strikes for sharing the poster, Greene shared a screenshot of an explanation she purportedly received for her account being suspended.

"This is a lie," she tweeted from her personal account.

This is a lie.



My Congressional account was suspended for 7 days for exposing Antifa, who are organizing a call for violence called “Trans Day of Vengeance.”



The day after the mass murder of children by a trans shooter.



Restore my account immediately. @elonmusk @ellagirwin… https://t.co/p9XZLtuuDF pic.twitter.com/svViCYUyhm — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 28, 2023

Reports about the "Trans Day of Vengeance" have largely stemmed from conservative news outlets and been sourced from posts by the Trans Radical Activists Network (TRAN). The group purportedly planned to hold the day from March 31-April 1, as a "battle cry to declare to the world that we the transgender/non-binary communities will neither be silenced nor eradicated." Reports also suggested that the group might have been fundraising for firearm training.

Newsweek could not independently verify these reports about TRAN, though the group is real and currently operates a Twitter account that is locked from public viewing. Given that the account has only 404 followers and has been active for less than a year, it is unclear how much widespread impact its messaging could have had. Despite its calls for a "Day of Vengeance" being highlighted by conservative figures in the wake of the Covenant School shooting, there is currently no evidence to suggest that Hale's actions were motivated by the group.

Twitter could not be reached for comment, as it has ceased responding to press office inquiries since its takeover by Elon Musk. Newsweek reached out to the National Center for Transgender Equality via email for comment.