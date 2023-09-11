U.S.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Attacking Biden in 9/11 Post Sparks Backlash

Marjorie Taylor Greene Joe Biden 9/11 September 11

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene faced blowback on social media after criticizing the Biden administration in her statement remembering 9/11.

Greene took to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday to commemorate the anniversary of the September 11 attacks, writing: "Today, we remember the lives taken from us by the hands of Islamic terrorism 22 years ago," before going on to remind people about the Kabul suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

"Let us also not forget the betrayal of everyone who died that fateful day by the Biden Administration who handed over weapons and ceded the territory we held in the Middle East to the Taliban, who works with Al-Qaeda, the very enemy we sought to defeat after decades of fighting and lost American lives," Greene wrote.

Newsweek reached out to Greene via email for comment.

Marjorie Greene 9/11 Biden
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol Building, on May 18, 2023, in Washington, DC. Greene criticized the withdrawal from Afghanistan in a tweet commemorating the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Users on the platform quickly called the Georgia Republican out, asking why she was using the anniversary of 9/11 to criticize President Joe Biden's policy decisions.

"Why does everything have to be made political? You can't just honor those who lost their lives without somehow blaming President Biden? Grow up!" liberal social media personality Ed Krassenstein responded to Greene's post.

Conservative voices on the platform also agreed with Krassenstein, writing comments like, "I'm Conservative and I find her statement inappropriate for this day...." and "Why are you politicizing this event? Don't be like Democrats who do this all the time."

"Nobody thought you would miss the opportunity to politicize the anniversary of this tragedy. So sick and irresponsible but typical," user @ChidiNwatu responded to Greene.

"Never forget means never forget. Not act like a traitor for 364 days and then pretend you give a crap about America for one," Luke Zaleski, a legal affairs editor for Condé Nast, added.

Greene has previously come under fire for floating conspiracy theories related to 9/11. Before she was elected, she said in a 2018 video: "It's odd there's never any evidence shown for a plane in the Pentagon."

On Monday, some social media users responded to her 9/11 tweet with a clip from the video. "Didn't you say this was fake?" one user wrote.

Greene walked back on those remarks in 2021 when House Democrats vowed to expel her from her committee assignments, saying "9/11 absolutely happened," and expressed regret for making those comments before her time in office, noting that "I never said any of these things since I have been elected for Congress."

"I definitely want to tell you, I do not believe that it's fake," she said of the terrorist attacks.

Her appointment to the House Homeland Security Committee in January was criticized by those who resurfaced her comments about September 11.

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC