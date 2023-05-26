Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed by BLM Over 'Racist Dog Whistle Language'

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been accused of using "racist dog whistle language" by the Black Lives Matter organization, after she said describing her as a white supremacist is "like calling a person of color the N-word."

The Georgia Republican made the comments to reporters on May 18, following a heated confrontation with Democratic Representative Jamaal Bowman the previous day outside the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Since assuming office in January 2021, Greene has become one of the most outspoken Trump-supporting Republicans in Congress, triggering speculation over whether she could be his vice presidential running mate in 2024.

In a one-minute clip of the exchange between the representatives shared online by Daily Beast congressional reporter Ursula Perano, Bowman tells Greene: "Listen, no more QAnon, no more MAGA, no more debt ceiling party nonsense. Come on now, save the party!"

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (L) attends a press conference on May 18, 2023. Natasha Cloud (R) marches to the MLK Memorial to support Black Lives Matter and to mark the liberation of slavery on June 19, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Black Lives Matter has accused Greene of using “racist dog whistle language” following a clash with Representative Jamaal Bowman. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

In response, the smiling congresswoman said that Congress needed to "impeach Biden" in order to "save the country" before criticizing Democrats for "losing" migrant children who have crossed the southern border into the United States. She calls Bowman "not very smart" at the end of their exchange before walking away.

Earlier this month, Greene filed articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, arguing his inability to completely stop illegal migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexican border amounts to "high crimes and misdemeanors."

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who heckled George Santos mid Santos-gaggle moments ago, in a tiff with MTG outside the Capitol steps.



AOC comes up at the end: “She ain’t worth it bro” pic.twitter.com/R5L20WvhFK — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) May 17, 2023

Speaking to journalists the next day, Greene said Bowman's "physical mannerisms are aggressive," adding that she felt "threatened" by the New York Democrat. Greene also claimed Bowman had called her "a white supremacist" during their exchange, which she compared to "calling a person of color the N-word." At no point during the footage recorded by Perano does Bowman call Greene a white supremacist.

Bowman told The New York Times: "There's a history of this, from Mike Brown to Emmett Till to any Black man who is passionate, outspoken, intelligent trying to stand their ground being confronted with violence. Her words today were violent and might induce violence if they get into the wrong ears."

Speaking to Newsweek, Shalomyah Bowers, a Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation board member, condemned Greene's remarks.

"It's unfortunate but not surprising that Marjorie Taylor Greene is using racist dog whistle language, like 'He's someone that people should watch' to incite her fellow white supremacists to act against Congressman Jamal Bowman," Bowers told Newsweek.

"She has a long history of inflammatory remarks. It's a shame to see an elected official falling back on the decades-old trope of 'he scared me.' A member of Congress who has repeatedly spread lies and supported insurrectionists is truly the person that people should watch."

Newsweek reached out to Greene by phone for comment.

Greene and Bowman previously clashed in April, when she protested against Trump's arraignment outside the Manhattan courthouse.

She tweeted footage from this exchange on May 20, writing: "Jamal Bowman said it's all about silencing my speech. He doesn't want me to be able to speak one single word. It's not about white supremacy like he claims, it's about silencing me. Well too bad. I will not be silent."