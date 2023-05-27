Marjorie Taylor Greene Celebrates Target Boycott: 'Real Buying Power'

Marjorie Taylor Greene has argued that the ongoing boycott of Target by some on the right in protest at the store chain's range of LGBTQ-themed products indicates conservatives are showing "who has the real buying power."

Earlier this week, Target removed part of its LGBTQ pride range from sale, citing threats against staff members.

Bud Light was subject to a high-profile conservative boycott over its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, which saw the company's CEO release a statement insisting they "never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people."

On Friday, Greene shared a music video produced by Forgiato Blow and Jimmy Levy, two pro-Donald Trump rappers, supporting the boycott of Target.

She commented: "American Conservatives are once again showing who has the real buying power. It's not the woke mob, they only bully and riot."

The House Republican's tweet was shared over 2,600 times, receiving more than 8,700 likes.

Blow and Levy's music video, parts of which appear to have been filmed in a Target store, includes lyrics such as, "You know that LGBTQ went too far," and, "They put a target on my back, but they're targeting your kids." The video has received three million views on Twitter alone with the song also available for purchase on streaming sites.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol Building on May 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. Greene argued the ongoing boycott of Target by some conservatives shows "who has the real buying power." Anna Moneymaker/GETTY

On Wednesday, Greene responded to a tweet from California Governor Gavin Newsom claiming the campaign against Target is part of "a systematic attack on the gay community happening across the country."

The Georgia Republican fired back commenting: "No one is attacking the gay community Gavin.

"They don't want their children forcefully exposed to the radical side of pride with 'tuck it' and 'binding' children's clothes and messaging while simply shopping at Target."

Earlier this week, Target removed part of its LGBTQ range from stores, with other products subject to review. These included items from its children's range, such as a pride-branded babygrow and swimsuits complete with the ability to "tuck genitalia" aimed at transgender women.

In a statement explaining the decision to remove some pride-themed items from stores, Target insisted it remained committed to LGBTQ rights.

Company spokesperson Kayla Castaneda said: "Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year."

A number of Target stores were evacuated on Friday across the U.S. after receiving bomb threats. In Ohio, CBS News affiliate WOIO in Cleveland received an email claiming bombs had been planted in five Target stores across the city.

The email said this was in response to Target having "turned their back on the LGBT community and decided to cater to the homophobic right wing redneck bigots."

Police searched the listed stores, but didn't uncover any explosives.