Marjorie Taylor Greene Doubles Down On 'National Divorce' Proposal

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has reiterated her support for an American "national divorce" between red and blue states, arguing it would help stop the U.S. being "on the verge of WWIII with Russia and China" due to the conflict in Ukraine.

The Georgia Republican fleshed out her plan on Tuesday in a 13-tweet Twitter thread, in which she argued the U.S. should "separate our ideological and political disagreements by states" whilst "maintaining our legal union."

Greene suggested the role of the federal government should be radically reduced, and restricted to a few core attributes such as "the United States border and our national security," which would remain under the jurisdiction of the Department of Defense.

On Wednesday she reiterated this position, tweeting: "In a National Divorce, our Department of Defense would defend America's borders not be on the verge of WWIII with Russia and China because our overly powerful federal warlords serve Ukraine first."

The tweet came after President Joe Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, during which he promised another $500 million worth of military aid to Ukraine.

Friday will mark the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, which has resulted in some cities being all but levelled and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and Russians killed, injured or maimed.

Why the left and right should consider a national divorce, not a civil war but a legal agreement to separate our ideological and political disagreements by states while maintaining our legal union.



Definition of irreconcilable differences:

inability to agree on most… https://t.co/6hko0vnHbd — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 21, 2023

Under Greene's proposal, states would take "full control" of public education, with the congresswoman saying schooling "would look different all over the country."

She added: "Red state schools would bring back prayer in school and require every student to stand for the national anthem and pledge of allegiance while blue states would likely eliminate the anthem and pledge all together and replace them with anthems and pledges to identity ideologies like the Trans flag and BLM.

In a National Divorce, our Department of Defense would defend America’s borders not be on the verge of WWIII with Russia and China because our overly powerful federal warlords serve Ukraine first. https://t.co/CM0R6RP8As — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 22, 2023

"Perhaps some blue states would even likely have government funded Antifa communists training schools. I mean elected Democrats already support Antifa, so why not."

Greene's proposals sparked a backlash from some on the right, who accused her of advocating "secession."

We would immediately alleviate the need for departments like the Department of Education.



States would have full control of their public education.



Education would look different all over the country.



In red states, there would be varying degrees of more traditional public… https://t.co/TaIxh3Y3pK — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 21, 2023

Anti-Trump Republican Liz Cheney tweeted: "Our country is governed by the Constitution. You swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution.

"Secession is unconstitutional. No member of Congress should advocate secession, Marjorie."

Addressing Greene, David Weissman, who describes himself as a "former Trump supporter," added: "You're asking for families to break up and divorce each other because of political differences, this is a free country and if you can't accept the fact that people can think for themselves? Consider moving to communist China."

Newsweek has contacted Greene requesting a more detailed version of her plan.