Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants 'National Divorce' of Red and Blue States

Republicans and Democrats have long been known to disagree, and U.S. House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene feels it's time the two parties parted ways.

Tension has tightened between the two political parties since the 2020 election between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump. Some Republicans have sided with Trump on his beliefs that the election was stolen, further dividing the parties. Others believe that Democrat policies are hurting America.

On Monday, Greene blamed the Democrats for the nation's political struggles by announcing that she felt it was time for a secession.

"We need a national divorce," Greene tweeted Monday morning. "We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat's traitorous America Last policies, we are done."

"America last" has been a term that President Joe Biden's critics have adopted since Biden took office in early 2021. Greene, a long-term critic of Biden and most of her Democrat colleagues, has been very vocal about her disapproval of Biden.

At the State of the Union, as Biden delivered his speech and said that some Republicans wanted to eliminate Medicare and Social Security benefits, Greene yelled out from the crowd and called the president a liar. Over the weekend, Greene voiced on Twitter that Biden should be impeached for his continued support of Ukraine amid the country's war with Russia.

The idea of secession in the United States isn't new, although one of such a massive scale as Greene's proposal hasn't gained much traction. In 2016, two Oregonians submitted a petition that Oregon secede from the United States, although it was quickly withdrawn after the petitioners received death threats, according to a report from The Oregonian. During the 2016 election between Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton, more than half of Texans who supported Trump supported secession from the United States if Clinton won the election, according to an article by The Hill.

In 2018, American polling company Rasmussen Reports shared a poll that 42 percent of U.S. voters feared a civil war would occur in the next five years. In the report, Democrats were more fearful than Republicans that a civil war was on the horizon.

Greene's tweet received a mixed response, with some people expressing support for the suggestion and others criticizing Greene for her stance.

Others didn't take so fondly to the idea.

Others suggested she should leave Congress if she is unhappy with America.

Newsweek reached out to Greene for comment.