Marjorie Taylor Greene Defends Heckling During SOTU: 'Not Sorry One Bit'

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia defender her behavior during Tuesday night's State of the Union address, saying President Joe Biden "got exactly what he deserved."

During the speech, Greene led many of the interruptions from the Republican side of the chamber. She and other Republicans booed and called the president a "liar" when he said GOP lawmakers want to cut Medicare and Social Security, as well as during other parts of his address.

On Wednesday morning, Greene said she does not regret heckling Biden.

"People are pissed off and for the president of the United States to come into the people's House and lie like he did about the economy, the border and then act like he's terrified of China and unwilling to talk about the fact that they spied on us last night, yeah," she said.

Greene added that she does not think House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is upset with any of her fellow Republicans for interrupting, saying they were "expressing our views and being unwilling to allow the president to lie."

"What am I going to do, stand up and give golf claps? No thank you I don't clap for liars," she added.

Last night, Joe Biden got exactly what he deserved. pic.twitter.com/WKI70hiOGF — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 8, 2023

Greene was heard yelling "You lie! You lie! Liar" amid the GOP uproar at the accusation that they want to allow Medicare and Social Security to sunset. The heckling and boos interrupted the speech but seemed to have led to bipartisan agreement that the programs are safe.

McCarthy was seen trying to get Republicans to quiet down during different parts of the address but was mostly unsuccessful. At one point, he appeared to shush Greene during one of her interruptions.

Greene was also heard heckling Biden when he was introducing one of his guests, a father who lost his daughter to a drug overdose. Biden honored him during the section of his address focused on the ongoing fentanyl and opioid crisis.

The congresswoman was heard yelling at him to "close the border" and that fentanyl is "coming from China."

She later said in a video posted on social media that Biden is "weak" and "cannot protect our country."

China spied and Biden LIED.



The Liar in Chief came to The People’s House and lied about the economy, the border, and was too weak & afraid to apologize to America for his failure to protect us from China.



No golf claps from me.



Last night I proudly represented the people. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 8, 2023

She interrupted Biden again to say "China's spying on us!"

Before the address, Greene brought a white balloon into the Capitol building, a taunting reference to the Chinese balloon shot down last week after it flew across the U.S.

