Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Ominous Six-Word Warning

U.S. Marjorie Taylor Greene Republicans Federal Government

GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene posted an ominous but unspecific six-word warning on social media ahead of concerns about a potential partial government shutdown.

"Things are about to get real," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday afternoon.

While it is unclear exactly what the Georgia Republican was speaking about in the post, it comes shortly after she issued an ultimatum to Congress in connection with a vote to fund the federal government. In a speech last month at Floyd County Town Hall in her state, she spoke to supporters about her views on funding the government and what she opposes.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a homeland security subcommittee hearing on July 18. On Wednesday, she issued a warning on social media, saying only, "Things are about to get real." Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"I've already decided. I will not vote to fund the government unless we have passed an impeachment inquiry on Joe Biden," Greene said during the speech. "I will not fund the government because I will not fund the weaponized part of the government. I'm not going to continue to fund the Biden regime's weaponized government, so there should be no funding for [special counsel Jack Smith]."

Smith has brought two federal indictments against Donald Trump, one in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case and the other in the 2020 presidential election case. Greene, who was first elected in 2020, is one of the former president's most loyal supporters in Congress.

Newsweek reached out to Greene's press secretary via email for further comment.

In her speech in Georgia, Greene said, "We have to fire [special counsel] David Weiss, who is protecting Hunter Biden...and we have to rein in the FBI. I will not vote for money to go towards these things. I will not vote for continuing resolutions that fund mask mandates, vaccine mandates and COVID, because that is over. Joe Biden even declared COVID is over.

"And lastly—my red line in the sand has always been—I will not vote to fund a war in Ukraine. We have to have peace," she said.

In another post to X this week, Greene doubled down on her opposition to mask mandates, saying, "I will NOT vote to fund any school that is masking children."

She went on: "Masking for COVID is insanity and is CHILD ABUSE. I will NOT vote to fund ANY COVID masks mandates, vaccine mandates, or COVID anything."

To try to prevent a government shutdown, Congress is set to meet 11 times before September 30, when the government's fiscal year ends.

Last week, a spokesperson for the White House's Office of Management and Budget said in a statement: "It is clear that a short-term continuing resolution (CR) will be needed next month.... OMB is providing Congress with technical assistance needed to avoid severe disruptions to government services in the first quarter of the fiscal year."

During a press briefing on August 31, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "This is something that Congress can do. They can prevent a government shutdown.... They need to prevent a government shutdown."

