Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Stark Warning to Biden on Oversight

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia warned the "Biden Crime Family" to "be prepared" after being seated on two influential House committees.

Greene took aim at President Joe Biden after being assigned to the Oversight and Homeland Security committees in the newly Republican-controlled House on Tuesday. The assignments will give Greene influence over GOP border security and counterterrorism policies, as well as Republican-led investigations into Biden and federal agencies.

The congresswoman was previously stripped of committee assignments in early 2021, when the House was controlled by Democrats. She was removed over inflammatory posts that she had made on social media before being elected, including support for calls to execute former President Barack Obama and other prominent Democrats.

The Georgia Republican said in a statement on Tuesday that she was looking forward to her new assignments being ratified by the GOP conference next week, while making it clear that she intended to target Biden and other political enemies while serving on the committees.

Greene warned the president that she would be investigating his allegedly "corrupt" business practices through her position on the Oversight Committee, while also promising that federal agencies like the FBI would have to "answer to" Republicans.

"I'm honored to be selected to serve on what could arguably be the most important committee [in] this Congress," said Greene. "Joe Biden, be prepared. We are going to uncover every corrupt business dealing, every foreign entanglement, every abuse of power, and every check cut for The Big Guy."

"And it's not just the Biden Crime Family, the GOP majority will investigate every bit of government being used to abuse the American people," she continued. "Every three and four letter agency will now have to answer to Republican oversight, not the rubber-stamp of Democrat rule."

Greene, who has pushed for Biden to be impeached since first entering Congress in January 2021, went on to say that she would be investigating "the Biden administration's violations of our laws" regarding border security while serving on the Homeland Security Committee.

The congresswoman's assignments on the powerful committees come after she backed Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy during his contentious bid to become speaker this month.

Greene was one of a small number of far-right House Republicans who supported McCarthy's push early and consistently. She has denied claims that her support came as part of a "deal" that she made with McCarthy.

Democrats and other critics of Greene expressed their disapproval and mocked her over assignments on social media. Some suggested that the congresswoman should be disqualified from serving for previously expressing support for the QAnon conspiracy theory and claims that school shootings and the Sept. 11 terrorist attack were staged.

Newsweek has reached out to the White House for comment.