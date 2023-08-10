Marjorie Taylor Greene Laughing About Executing 'Traitors' Sparks Backlash

Marjorie Taylor Greene sparked outrage on Tuesday after responding to a member of the public who demanded the death penalty for "treason" by laughing and saying the meeting was ending "on the right note."

The House Republican made the remark on Tuesday during a question and answer session held at Gordon County Town Hall, in her Georgia constituency.

Greene has emerged as one of the most outspoken Donald Trump supporters within the Republican party since her election in 2020, though she was recently expelled from the conservative House Freedom Caucus after clashing with a number of its members.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on July 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Greene sparked controversy on Tuesday by laughing after a member of the public suggested using the death penalty for those convicted of "treason." GETTY/Anna Moneymaker

During the congresswoman's Gordon County event, one audience member said: "Treason has been released and nobody is prepared to answer for it. Something has got to be done. It's treason. Our country, our Constitution has been stomped on repeatedly... People have got to be tried for treason."

A second attendee then is heard joining in, commenting: "And death penalty." This seemed to cause Greene to laugh loudly, and reply: "I think we're ending on the right note."

A video of the exchange was published by Meidas Touch, a liberal-leaning political action committee.

Greene's comments sparked an angry response from critics on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The official No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen X account, which is hosted by the MSNBC political contributor of the same name, accused Greene of backing the execution of Democrats in a post to its 394,000 followers. The account wrote: "Holy s***. Marjorie Taylor Greene agreed with her MAGA audience calling for the execution of Democrats: 'I think we're ending on the right note!'"

Law student Brian Allen, who has 31,000 X followers, commented: "During the recent town hall, Marjorie Taylor Greene characterized the execution of her political opponents as 'appropriate.' There is more to life than wishing death on those that do not share your political view."

Another Twitter user posted: "When Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene glorify violence like this, it's no wonder why people like Craig Robertson exist.

"Here she's seen praising a MAGA audience member who called for the execution of Democrats via the Death Penalty #LockHerUp."

It should be noted that whilst the audience member backed the death penalty for treason, they didn't explicitly say this should be used against Democrats because of their political beliefs.

On Wednesday, Craig Robertson was shot dead by FBI agents in Provo, Utah, who were attempting to place him under arrest. He had previously posted a number of social media posts appearing to threaten President Biden with violence, and supporting Trump.

Newsweek has contacted Representative Greene by telephone and voicemail message, to ask if she stands by her response.

According to CNN, in 2018 and 2019, prior to being elected to Congress, Greene liked a number of Facebook posts suggesting FBI agents working for the "deep state" should be executed, and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shot.

On Monday, Greene urged the House Oversight Committee, which has been investigating the Biden family after Republicans took control of the chamber at the November 2022 midterms, to "look into" video purportedly showing Nancy Pelosi's daughter discussing the January 6, 2021, attack on Congress with the family of one of those prosecuted over the incident.