Marjorie Taylor Greene Posing With Left-Wing Group Sparks Backlash

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has angered fellow Republicans after posing for a picture with a left-wing grassroots organization calling for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Republican from Georgia and loyal Donald Trump ally shared an image of herself posing with activists from CODE PINK on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, which shows the congresswoman smiling next to left-wing volunteers in front of Democrat Bernie Sanders' office asking for the negotiation of peace in Ukraine.

"The war in Ukraine must END! Today, I met brave @codepink activists who protested for peace in Bernie Sanders' office. He had 11 of them arrested! Peace & free speech shouldn't be a partisan issue," Greene wrote on X. "We don't agree on most things, but we do agree Congress should STOP fueling the war in Ukraine!"

CODE PINK is a left-wing, feminist grassroots organization founded in 2002 that is working, according to its website, to "end U.S. warfare and imperialism, support peace and human rights initiatives, and redirect resources into healthcare, education, green jobs and other life-affirming programs."

Greene has long been calling for the end of U.S. aid to Ukraine, saying that the federal government should focus on addressing migration at the southern border and the fentanyl crisis at home before helping Kyiv fight Moscow's invasion.

CODE PINK clarified the origin photo with ultraconservative Greene, writing on X: "There has been some confusion about an image that was taken w/ CODEPINK volunteers & Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene."

"MTG opportunistically approached our volunteers in a parking lot on the Hill and she requested they take a photo together. Our volunteers weren't sure how to respond & immediately reached out to us about what happened after the fact. This picture was not initiated by our organization," the group said.

"There is a difference between being anti-war and not wanting funding for Ukraine War," CODE PINK said, adding that the group demands the money gets redirected to support housing, universal healthcare, and education."

Some Republicans have criticized Greene for posing with the left-wing activists.

Republicans against Trump, a social media account on X which represents "pro-democracy," anti-Trump conservatives, wrote on X of Greene's photo: "The fact that you meet with far-left pro-communist regimes is another proof that the Horseshoe theory is 100 percent true."

The horseshoe theory asserts that the far-left and far-right, rather than being at the other end of the political spectrum, actually resemble each other.

Other users on the platform called out Greene for supporting newly-ousted Kevin McCarthy in his bid for House Speaker in January, saying: "You voted to continue funding Ukraine yesterday when you voted for McCarthy. You are a liar."

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to reporters in Washington, D.C., on October 3, 2023. Greene raised eyebrows after posing for a photo with left-wing protesters. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Greene's support of McCarthy when her then-fellow Freedom Caucus members were strongly against him, as well as the animosity that followed, cost the Georgia congresswoman her membership in the group. McCarthy was ousted earlier this week after Florida Representative Matt Gaetz filed a motion for his removal.

Newsweek reached out to CODE PINK and Greene's spokesperson for comment by email on Thursday.