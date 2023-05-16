Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Americans Should 'Fall in Line' on Impeachments

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is urging Americans to support her "impeachment week" after she introduced articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, and promised more were in the works.

The Georgia Republican announced impeachment efforts on Tuesday, one day after Special Counsel John Durham unveiled his findings into whether former President Donald Trump or his administration colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Rumors of collusion started circulating when high-profile politicians, including Trump's Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, blamed her election loss on alleged Russian interference.

Durham's bombshell report, released on Monday, concluded that the FBI never should have investigated Trump's alleged ties to Russia. The findings dealt a blow to the bureau, stating that the FBI had no evidence of collusion when it launched its Crossfire Hurricane probe.

Durham was appointed to lead the inquiry in October 2019 after Trump pushed former Attorney General William Barr to investigate the FBI's probe. In his 300-page report, he said the Department of Justice and FBI "failed to uphold their important mission" and that the origins of the probe were based on "raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence."

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, left, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on August 5, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. Christopher Wray, right, testifies during his nomination for FBI director on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on July 12, 2017. Greene on Tuesday introduced articles of impeachment against Wray. Brandon Bell, Mandel NGAN / AFP/Getty

In response to Monday's report, the FBI told Newsweek in a statement that the conduct Durham highlighted had already been addressed by "dozens of corrective actions" that have "been in place for some time."

"Had those reforms been in place in 2016, the missteps identified in the report could have been prevented," the statement said. "This report reinforces the importance of ensuring the FBI continues to do its work with the rigor, objectivity, and professionalism the American people deserve and rightly expect."

Despite mounting scrutiny from conservatives saying that the bureau abused its powers, the chances of Wray or Graves being impeached and removed from office are slim due to a two-thirds majority vote in both the narrowly GOP-led House and Democrat-controlled Senate needed for conviction.

In the articles of impeachment, Greene refers to Wray as a "a lackey of the Biden regime" who has "persecuted political opponents in an unprecedented and partisan way."

Greene, in an online statement and series of posts on Twitter, slammed the FBI under Wray's leadership, saying the bureau is using "Soviet-style tactics" on Americans.

"Under Wray's watch, the FBI has intimidated, harassed, and entrapped American citizens that have been deemed enemies of the Biden regime, the Georgia lawmaker said. "As such, Director Wray has turned the FBI into Joe Biden and Merrick Garland's personal police force."

While speaking with fellow Trump-ally Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast, Greene admitted she doesn't have GOP support. She said that Americans who cared about justice needed to "fall in line, and bring in as much support as possible."

"I don't have to have the support of the conference to file articles of impeachment if I have the support of the American people," she said.

Greene said on Twitter Monday night that she has plenty of backing.

"The phones in my office have been ringing off the hook with support!! We've heard from countless people today in support of my articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves and FBI Director Christopher Wray," she said. "They want to impeach everyone. It's amazing. More to come. #ImpeachmentWeek."

This is one of many impeachment attempts by the firebrand Republican, who called for Wray, appointed to his position by Trump in 2017, to be ousted in 2022 after the FBI executed a search warrant for classified documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Newsweek has reached out via email and Twitter to representatives for Greene. The FBI National Press Office said in an email to Newsweek that the bureau "has no comment" on Greene introducing articles of impeachment.

Greene also wanted to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland for the "political persecution" of Trump after he signed off on the FBI raid of the former president's estate.

In January, she called for the impeachment of President Joe Biden and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over their handling of the migrant issue at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Joe Biden has failed the American People and Border Patrol Agents," Greene said in a Truth Social post. "The border is the most dangerous crisis in America and fentanyl is killing Americans everyday. Impeach Joe Biden and Secretary Mayorkas!"