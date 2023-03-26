Marjorie Taylor Greene Says 'We're a Beaten Spouse' Amid Democrat 'Abuse'

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has said the Republicans are like "a beaten spouse" and accused Democrats of "abuse" over investigations into former President Donald Trump.

Greene further claimed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg should be arrested while speaking to the Right Side Broadcasting Network at Trump's rally in Waco, Texas, on Saturday.

Bragg, a Democrat, has been investigating a $130,000 reimbursement to Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen over an alleged hush payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Daniels said she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid in order to keep it a secret.

While speaking to the network, noted for its pro-Trump coverage, Greene stated Bragg was a servant of Hungarian American businessman George Soros.

She added: "Here we have a Manhattan DA, on the verge of breaking the law as he's trying to please his master George Soros and bring these charges against President Trump. It's unbelievable."

Greene added: "Absolutely he should be arrested. You wanna know why? We have to stop allowing the Democrats to abuse us like we're a beaten spouse and we need to stand up to the abuse because they're the ones committing the real crimes."

Clips of Greene's comments were shared on Twitter by Ron Filipkowski, a former federal prosecutor who monitors what he describes as right-wing extremism. Since being shared on March 25, the posts have been seen by a combined 630,000 times.

Greene has previously criticized Soros and has even questioned whether he should be allowed to keep his American citizenship amid her claims that he has "undermined" U.S. democracy.

The Georgia Republican is far from the only member of her party to claim there is a connection between Bragg and Soros.

Republican Ohio Senator J.D. Vance said in a March 18 Twitter post that Bragg "is bought by George Soros."

Trump himself claimed Bragg "received in excess of one million dollars" from Soros in a Truth Social post shared earlier this week.

The Republicans' claims that Bragg is funded by Soros stems from donations made by the billionaire to the Color of Change PAC. In turn, Color of Change supported Bragg's campaign with a $500,000 donation.

While Soros did not directly contribute to Bragg's campaign, his son Johnathan directly donated $10,000 in 2021.

Newsweek has contacted Greene's office as well as numerous domestic violence charities for comment.