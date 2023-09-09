Marjorie Taylor Greene Suffers Polling Calamity

Just one percent of American voters want Marjorie Taylor Greene to be Donald Trump's vice-presidential pick, should he win the Republican presidential nomination, according to a new survey conducted exclusively for Newsweek.

The poll is likely to come as a blow to the Georgia House Republican who said she "knows" her name is on a list of possible Trump running mates during an interview with The Guardian last month.

Polling indicates Donald Trump has a commanding lead over Ron DeSantis, his nearest challenger, with Republican voters in the race to be the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, potentially setting up a rematch of the 2020 contest against Joe Biden. In such a contest, the respective vice-presidential picks are expected to play an important role, particularly as the age of the two potential candidates is likely to spark added interest in their potential replacement if forced to step down.

According to a Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey, conducted for Newsweek, if Trump does win the Republican presidential nomination, Greene is the joint tenth most popular candidate to be picked as his running mate.

She follows Vivek Ramaswamy at 15 percent, Mike Pence at 10 percent, Ron DeSantis at 6 percent, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nikki Haley each at 5 percent, Kari Lake and Ivanka Trump at 3 percent each, and Mike Pompeo and Senator Tim Scott, who both have 2 percent. Also at 1 percent are Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Representative Elise Stefanik. Another three percent answered "someone else," along with 20 percent for "don't know" and 22 percent for "doesn't matter to me."

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaking to reporters after attending a briefing with U.S. Secret Service officials on the cocaine substance found at the White House on July 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C. A poll conducted exclusively for Newsweek found just one percent of GOP voters want Greene to be Donald Trump's running mate in 2024, if he secures the Republican nomination. Anna Moneymaker/GETTY

Notably, only 1 percent of 2020 Trump voters want Greene to be his 2024 running mate, should the former president secure the GOP nomination. This puts him behind Ramaswamy at 30 percent, Pence at 12 percent, DeSantis at 10 percent, Lake at 6 percent, Haley and Kennedy Jr. at 5 percent each, and both Scott and Ivanka at 3 percent apiece.

The survey of 1,500 eligible U.S. voters was conducted online between September 3 and 4. Newsweek has contacted Greene for comment by telephone and voicemail message.

On Wednesday, Greene described the Republican primary as "over" after a Morning Consult poll found Trump has the support of 60 percent of GOP voters. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Georgia Republican commented: "3 in 5 voters want Donald Trump as their Republican candidate for President."

Greene said action needed to be taken about "severe aging health issues and/or mental health incompetence in our nation's leaders" on August 30 after Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze up for a second time whilst talking to reporters in Kentucky. She also said the senator's family should be "ashamed" for letting him "remain in office."

Last month, Greene vowed she would "not vote to fund the government" until an impeachment inquiry is launched into President Biden.