Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests She's Being Spied On

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, suggested on Sunday that she may be getting spied on through her television after it "turned on by itself."

"Last night in my DC residence, the television turned on by itself and the screen showed someone's laptop trying to connect to the TV," the GOP lawmaker wrote on Twitter.

She continued: "Just for the record: I'm very happy. I'm also very healthy and eat well and exercise a lot. I don't smoke and never have. I don't take any medications. I am not vaccinated. So I'm not concerned about blood clots, heart conditions, strokes, or anything else. Nor do I have anything to hide. I just love my country and the people and know how much they've been screwed over by the corrupt people in our government and I'm not willing to be quiet about it, or willing to go along with it."

Greene later posted a link to an article from CBS News called, "Your Smart TV May Be Spying on You, FBI Warns" to back up her claim.

Last night in my DC residence, the television turned on by itself and the screen showed someone’s laptop trying to connect to the TV.



Just for the record:



I’m very happy.

I’m also very healthy and eat well and exercise a lot. I don’t smoke and never have. I don’t take any… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 25, 2023

Newsweek has reached out to Greene's office via email for comment.

According to the CBS News article that Greene shared in her tweet, the FBI sent out a warning at the end of 2019 in regard to smart televisions. Smart TVs, equipped with internet connection, allow users to browse the web and watch shows from streaming platforms. Smart TVs with cameras, microphones and sometimes facial recognition technology are often poorly secured by their manufacturers compared to computers or smartphones, the FBI warned in the article.

In 2019, FBI Portland posted on its website that "built-in internet connection can allow manufacturers, streaming services, and even hackers an open door into your home."

Meanwhile, political analyst Craig Agranoff told Newsweek on Sunday, "Marjorie Taylor Greene's tweet about her TV turning on by itself certainly seems bizarre, and it's hard to say for sure what she meant by it. However, it does seem to play into her previous conspiracy theories about the government spying on her. It's also worth noting that Greene has sort of a history of making outlandish claims that have been debunked, so it's possible that this is just another example of that."

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, is seen. The GOP lawmaker suggested on Sunday on Twitter that she may be getting spied on through her television after it "turned on by itself."

Greene has a history of making outlandish comments. Last year alone, she questioned if Vice President Kamala Harris' husband was "worthless" because he is white, asked why children get monkeypox if it is an "STD" and said joining the U.S. military was like "throwing your life away."

The congresswoman was previously suspended from Twitter for 12 hours for saying that COVID-19 was not dangerous for people under 65 years old who are not obese.