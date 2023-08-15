Marjorie Taylor Greene's Cryptic Message After Trump's Fourth Indictment

Representative Majorie Taylor Greene, the Republican from Georgia who is a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, shared a wordless reaction on Tuesday to the former president's fourth criminal indictment that occurred in her state.

On Monday, a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, voted to indict Trump and numerous allies on charges related to his alleged efforts to subvert the results of the 2020 election in the state. The indictment hit the former president with 13 felony charges, including violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, filing false documents, and multiple conspiracy counts.

Eighteen of his allies were also indicted, including Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and John Eastman. Trump has until Friday to surrender himself to authorities in Georgia for arraignment. He has long maintained his innocence against all of the legal cases mounting against him and dismissed them as politically motivated, as have many of his supporters.

Among them is Congresswoman Greene, the outspoken MAGA Republican who represents Georgia's 14th District. As the criminal indictments against Trump have piled up over the last year, she has consistently decried them as attempts by the Biden administration to target a political rival.

Marjorie Taylor Greene at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on July 14, 2023. Greene reacted to Trump's fourth indictment by posting an image of an upside-down American flag online.

On Tuesday morning, she took to X, formerly Twitter, to react to the Fulton County indictment with a wordless post containing only an image of an upside-down American flag.

Flying the flag upside-down is illegal under federal law in all but a few circumstances. According to the United States Flag Code, an American flag should only be flown with the union on the bottom as a "signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property, as in when the United States is under direct attack from an enemy force.

Newsweek reached out to Greene's office via email for comment.

In a statement previously obtained by Newsweek, Greene decried the third indictment of Trump, on federal criminal charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, as "a political assassination" by the Biden administration.

"Special Counsel Jack Smith has abused his power, using his office to persecute President Trump, his aides, and ultimately, the American people. These actions are undoubtedly politically motivated, with clear intentions of interfering with the upcoming 2024 election," the statement read.

"This is the line in the sand. This is nothing but a political assassination and I will not vote to fund a communist regime. I will not vote to fund a weaponized government while it politically persecutes not only President Trump but all conservative Americans."