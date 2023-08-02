Marjorie Taylor Greene Vows To Vote for Donald Trump Even if He's in Prison

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has said she would still vote for Donald Trump even if the former president was incarcerated.

"I will still vote for Trump even if he's in jail," the Georgia Republican, a close ally of Trump, tweeted after he was indicted for the third time this year.

"This is a communist attack on America's first amendment to vote for who THE PEOPLE want for President by an attempt to take Trump off the ballots through a politically weaponized [Department of Justice]. People know exactly what this is."

Greene was among Republicans who raced to express their support for Trump after he was indicted on felony charges on Tuesday for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The four-count indictment, stemming from the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and the violent riot by Trump's supporters at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, includes charges of conspiring to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and and conspiracy against rights.

It is the first time Trump, who is currently the frontrunner in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is facing legal consequences for his failed effort to cling to power after his loss to President Joe Biden.

The Trump campaign has called the charges "fake" and questioned why it took two-and-a-half years to bring them. "This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election," the campaign said in a statement.

A conviction in the case, or others, would not prevent Trump from continuing his White House bid or even serving as president. However, it's less clear whether he could serve as president from prison.

In another federal case, Trump is facing dozens of felony counts accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and refusing government demands to give them back.

And in New York, state prosecutors have charged Trump with falsifying business records about hush money payments made to women who accused him of sexual encounters during his 2016 presidential campaign. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges in both cases. Trials have been scheduled to begin next year.

Prosecutors in Georgia are also investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to reverse his election loss in the state. A grand jury was sworn in last month, and the district attorney of Fulton County could announce charging decisions soon. Trump has said he expects to be indicted in that case.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) walks to House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Following Tuesday's indictment, Greene released a statement claiming the latest federal charges were a sign the U.S. is starting to resemble "authoritarian regimes rather than the beacon of freedom and democracy our founders valiantly fought to establish."

In her statement, she said: "Innocent individuals, including former President Donald J. Trump, are being unjustly targeted by a Department of Injustice and an FBI transformed into political hitmen, acting at the behest of the sitting president."

She added that Special Counsel Jack Smith has "abused his power, using his office to persecute President Trump, his aides, and ultimately, the American people. These actions are undoubtedly politically motivated, with clear intentions of interfering with the upcoming 2024 election."

Newsweek has contacted Greene's office and a Trump spokesperson for comment via email.