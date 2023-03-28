Marjorie Taylor Greene Votes Against Sanctioning China for Organ Harvesting

The Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act passed in the House of Representatives with a bipartisan majority of 413 to 2, with Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie being the only members to oppose the bill.

Republican Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie have voted against a GOP-led bill aimed at sanctioning China for harvesting the organs of its citizens.

Greene and Massie were the only members of the House of Representatives to oppose the Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act on Monday and the legislation passed with a bipartisan majority of 413 to 2.

The bill was authored by Republican Representative Chris Smith of New Jersey, who celebrated the passage of the legislation in a press release on Monday that described "the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) ghoulish industry of stealing organs from young people" and the legislation now moves to the Senate for further consideration.

It was not immediately clear why Massie and Greene opposed the legislation but they have previously drawn attention for voting against measures that passed with overwhelming support.

Newsweek has reached out to Massie and Greene's offices via email for comment.

In February, Greene and Massie voted against a resolution mourning the loss of life following earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. That measure passed the House by a vote of 414 to 2.

That resolution had been introduced by Republican Representative Joe Wilson of South Carolina on February 17 and the motion was cosponsored by several other members of the House.

In January, Massie was the sole "no" vote on a resolution commending protesters in Iran, which passed the House 420 to 1.

At the time, a spokesperson for Massie told The Hill that the congressman opposed the bill "because it encourages the immediate imposition of sanctions."

"Sanctions generally do not hurt the repressive governments they claim to target. Instead, the burdens disproportionately fall on innocent people who are already suffering under those repressive regimes," the spokesperson said.

The Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act would allow the imposition of sanctions on anyone whom the president determines "funds, sponsors or otherwise facilitates forced organ harvesting or trafficking in persons for purposes of the removal of organs" and this would include a criminal fine of up to $1 million and imprisonment for not more than 20 years, or both.

Speaking on the House floor in favor of his bill on Monday, Smith said that tens of thousands of people each year are killed in China in order to harvest their organs, including practitioners of the Falun Gong religious faith and members of the Uyghur ethnic minority.

"Every year, under General Secretary Xi Jinping and his Chinese Communist Party, between 60,000 to 100,000 young victims—average age 28—are murdered in cold blood to steal their internal organs," Smith said.

"These crimes against humanity are unimaginable," the Republican said.

"Ethnic groups targeted for mass harvesting include Uyghurs—who suffer from Xi Jinping's ongoing genocide—and the Falun Gong, whose peaceful meditation and exercise practices—and exceptional good health—make their organs highly desirable," Smith went on.

"The Chinese Communist Party has declared them to be an 'evil cult'—fit for butchering," he said.