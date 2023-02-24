Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Capitol 'Idiots' Leading U.S. to World War III

Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed the Biden administration and "idiots" she works with in Congress are leading the U.S. into World War III by supporting Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Greene told Fox News' Tucker Carlson there isn't "bipartisan support'' from the American people to continue funding Ukraine to assist with the war and stop Vladimir Putin's attempts to take over the eastern European country.

Greene, who has been one of the staunchest critics in Congress of plans to provide hundreds of millions of dollars worth of military aid to Ukraine, added that supporting the fight "does nothing for Americans except force them to pay for it."

"The problem is that the war mongers and our supreme leaders in the Biden administration are so clueless, they are so stupid, and they are so disconnected with what the American people want, that they are literally going to lead us into World War III," Greene said.

Greene added that Carlson, who is frequently accused of spreading pro-Kremlin "propaganda" on his primetime show, is "one of the few people that tells the truth" about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"We're the ones that are supposed to be for Putin? I don't think so. You know who's for China is the Biden administration, and the idiots that I work with in Congress that are leading us into World War III and going to hurt America like never before," she said.

The congresswoman added that she is set to introduce a bill that calls for an audit on the money being sent to Ukraine.

Greene also claimed that the money is paying for "pensions for Ukrainian leaders" while people in East Palestine, Ohio, are "suffering from basically a nuclear bomb that exploded in their city" following the February 3 derailment of a train carrying harmful chemicals.

"We know that our American dollars are paying for aid in Ukraine, but we don't know where that's going," Greene said. "So I'm introducing this resolution. I'm looking forward to seeing my Republican colleagues support it."

Greene was recently heavily commended for her tweet calling for a "national divorce" of red and blue states in the U.S., with critics accusing her of advocating civil war.

Greene later doubled down on her idea while denying she is calling for a civil war, suggesting that the "national divorce" would allow the Defense Department to "defend America's borders [and] not be on the verge of WWIII with Russia and China because our overly powerful federal warlords serve Ukraine first."

White House spokesperson Robyn Patterson described Greene's call for a "national divorce" as "sick, divisive, and alarming."