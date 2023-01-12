Marjorie Taylor Greene Reacts to Proposed Zelensky Bust in Capitol

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has hit out at a proposal from a fellow Republican to install a bust of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Capitol.

Greene, who has long fought against the U.S. supplying further aid to Ukraine amid the war with Russia, rejected a resolution from South Carolina's Rep. Joe Wilson which was introduced on Monday.

Wilson's resolution calls for the House of Representatives to direct the Fine Arts Board to "obtain a bust of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, for display in a suitable, permanent location in the House of Representatives wing of the United States Capitol."

The Fine Arts Board is a body which approves all works of art, historical objects and similar items to be displayed in office buildings under control by the House of Representatives.

In a tweet while sharing an image of Wilson's resolution calling for a bust of Zelensky in the House wing of the Capitol, Greene wrote: "Absolutely NOT!"

"We serve AMERICA NOT UKRAINE!" she said.

Greene was not the only Republican lawmaker to dismiss the idea of having a monument to the Ukraine president inside the Capitol.

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs tweeted: "There is now a House resolution that seeks to put a display of Zelensky's head in the U.S. Capitol. Was the $100+ billion to Ukraine not enough?"

Elsewhere, Fox News' Tucker Carlson also hit out at Wilson's idea to have a bust of Zelensky placed in the U.S. government building during his Tuesday night show.

"Ukraine, like so many other big stories, like the death of George Floyd, like COVID, plays upon people's best instincts and subverts them their compassion, which is at the core of the American spirit, the care for other people, it takes that care and it twists it to dark ends," Carlson said.

"You're seeing some of the nicest people in Washington make some of the dumbest statements because they've been infected by this brain virus. So members of Congress who are again decent people are now trying to spend your money on a monument to a foreign leader in the U.S. Capitol. That's insane," he said.

Wilson has introduced a number of pro-Ukraine bills since the country was invaded by Russia in February 2022.

In July 2022, Wilson introduced a bipartisan bill, along with former Representative Adam Kinzinger and Democrat Reps. Ted Lieu and Jared Golden, and ex-Representative Tom Malinowski, to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism for invading and attacking Ukraine.

In April 2022, the House also passed a bill introduced by Wilson which would "bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities and help protect its civilians" during Russia's invasion.

Wilson has been contacted for comment.