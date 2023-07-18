Marjorie Taylor Greene's Own Words Used Against Her in Biden Campaign Ad

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is used as an unlikely spokesperson to tout President Joe Biden's social policies in the president's latest 2024 reelection campaign ad.

Greene, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump who has been calling for Biden's impeachment since before he even took office, denounced what she said were the president's "socialist" policies during a speech at the Turning Point Action Conference in Florida over the weekend.

During her speech, the congresswoman lamented that Biden was working to expand "New Deal" and "Great Society" domestic programs that began under former Presidents Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson, respectively. Greene argued that Biden was working to "complete" socialism.

The Biden campaign on Tuesday turned the tables on Greene, clipping her words and using them as selling points for the president's 2024 campaign in an ad uploaded to his Twitter account alongside the comment, "I endorse this message." The tweet quickly went viral, receiving more than 5 million views less than two hours after being shared.

"Joe Biden had the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs," Greene says in the ad, while images of the president smiling in various locations are shown as upbeat music plays. "That is actually finishing what FDR started, that LBJ expanded on and Joe Biden is attempting to complete."

"Programs to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid. And he is still working on it," she continues just before a Biden/Harris campaign logo appears on screen to end the video.

When reached for comment, Greene spokesperson Nick Dyer directed Newsweek to a tweet that Greene later shared in response to the viral campaign ad.

Greene re-shared Biden's tweet alongside a clip of a different part of her speech, which accused the president of "killing the American dream" by attempting to complete socialism and promoting a government that is "one big fat bloated machine." Her tweet was accompanied by the comment, "This is really what Joe Biden approves."

Others hailed the ad as one of the best political ads ever made. Some suggested that it highlighted the president's supposed "Dark Brandon" persona.

"BEST. POLITICAL. AD. EVER," tweeted Democratic fundraiser Jon Cooper.

"#GoDarkBrandom!!!!!" actor Mark Hamill tweeted.

"This is the best TV ad I've seen in years no sarcasm," tweeted Democratic Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii.

"This is the greatest political ad I have ever seen," @ArmandDoma tweeted.

"This ad is as close to perfection as I can imagine," tweeted Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson. "Thanks, Marge!"

"Just perfect," Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar tweeted alongside three "tears of joy" emojis.

"Dark Brandon strikes again," tweeted lawyer Aaron Parnas. "Spread this everywhere."

Dark Brandon strikes again.



The White House Twitter account previously ridiculed Greene on Monday over the same speech, tweeting, "Caught us. President Biden is working to make life easier for hardworking families."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also mentioned the speech during a press briefing on Monday, asserting that it was rare example of the Biden administration agreeing with Greene.

"We agree with her all around, all around on this," said Jean-Pierre. "We are opposed to rural poverty, and the president is committed to protect Medicare and committed to protect Social Security."

"This is the first time that we are aware of being attacked for trying to reduce rural poverty," she added.