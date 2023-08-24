Mark Meadows Mugshot Released After Losing Court Battle

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has been booked and photographed after losing a legal attempt to stave off his arrest in Fulton County, Georgia.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office released a mugshot of Meadows following his arrest on felony charges in the Peach State on Thursday. A short time before Meadows was arrested, his bond was set at $100,000, with conditions that include a prohibition on attempting to intimidate co-defendants or witnesses or "otherwise obstruct the administration of justice."

Meadows is facing charges of violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, both in relation to his alleged role in a plot to illegally overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

The arrest of Meadows came just hours before former President Donald Trump, who is facing 13 felony charges, was expected to surrender to authorities and likely be photographed for his own mugshot.

In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows poses for his booking photo on August 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Former President Donald Trump and 18 others facing felony charges in the indictment related to tampering with the 2020 election in Georgia have been ordered to turn themselves in by August 25. Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Getty

Newsweek reached out for comment to Meadows lawyer George Terwilliger via email on Thursday.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis previously set a deadline for Trump and all 18 of his co-defendants to surrender to authorities no later than noon on Friday. As of early Thursday evening, 11 co-defendants had been processed.

Meadows is accused of playing a key role in the attempt to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 win in Georgia. According to his indictment, Meadows texted the following to a Georgia official: "Is there a way to speed up Fulton county signature verification in order to have results before Jan 6 if the trump campaign assist financially."

Days after his indictment, Meadows' attorneys filed a request to remove the case from Fulton County to a federal court, arguing that he was performing his official duties at the time of his alleged crimes.

"Mr. Meadows has the right to remove this matter," the filing states. "The conduct giving rise to the charges in the indictment all occurred during his tenure and as part of his service as Chief of Staff.

"Nothing Mr. Meadows is alleged in the indictment to have done is criminal per se," it continues. "Mr. Meadows intends to file a motion to dismiss the indictment...as soon as is feasible."

On Tuesday, lawyers for Meadows filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, asking the court to block his impending arrest in Fulton County. United States District Judge Steve C. Jones ruled against Meadows on Wednesday.

A $100,000 bond was also set on Thursday for former Department of Justice lawyer Jeffrey Clark, who is facing felony charges of racketeering and criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings. Like Meadows, Clark is attempting to have his trial removed from Fulton County to a federal court.