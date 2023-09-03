Politics

Mark Meadows Is 'Screaming His Guilt': Behavior Analyst

By
Politics Mark Meadows Georgia Fani Willis Donald Trump

Mark Meadows, the indicted former Trump White House chief of staff, might be "screaming his guilt" with his use of a certain pronoun, according to behavior analyst and body language expert Dr. Jack Brown.

Meadows previously served as the White House chief of staff during the final year of former President Donald Trump's term in office. Last month, he was among the 18 individuals criminally indicted in connection with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's investigation into Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. Meadows was hit with two state-level criminal charges, for racketeering and for solicitation of a public officer. He is the second White House chief of staff in United States history to face criminal charges.

Recently, Meadows has been working to potentially mitigate the charges against him through various legal means, including attempts to have his case moved to a federal court and to have them dismissed outright under the federal Supremacy Clause. The clause is meant to protect federal officials from state-level charges incurred while carrying out their federal duties.

mark meadows pronoun problem
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is seen. Meadows, who was recently indicted, might be "screaming his guilt" with his use of a certain pronoun, according to behavior analyst and body language expert Dr. Jack Brown. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Amid these efforts, particular note has been made of Meadows' use of the pronoun "we" in correspondence with other Trump allies during the efforts to overturn the election results, as reported on Friday by legal news outlet Above the Law, with prosecutors highlighting that usage as a sign of his guilt. The former chief of staff attempted to downplay his use of "we" in an email with Jason Miller about assembling slates of fake electors in swing states, calling it a lingering habit from his time as a politician.

Taking to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Brown, a prominent behavioral expert and outspoken Trump critic, wrote on Saturday that this "we" problem amounted to Meadows "screaming his guilt."

"Mark Meadows' attorney effectively says his client needs pronoun training: Earlier this week, Mark Meadows attorney's stated multiple times that Meadows over-uses the word 'we' (attempting to nullify obvious evidence of Meadows' participation in attempts to overthrow the Georgia election [and multiple other states])," Brown wrote. "In his efforts to try to distance his client from the rest of the Trump gang, his tactic had the opposite effect. Meadows' use of the word 'we' is screaming his guilt."

Newsweek reached out to Meadows' legal team via email for comment.

In a recent court filing, Meadows' lawyer argued that Fulton County's "prosecution of Mr. Meadows threatens the important federal interest in providing the President of the United States with close, confidential advice and assistance, firmly entrenched in federal law for nearly 100 years."

However, Willis has dismissed this claim as "futile," countering that Meadows has previously acknowledged that his actions were political rather than a part of his official duties under the former president.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC