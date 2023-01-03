'Married at First Sight' Season 16 Cast: Meet the Couples Taking Part

Married at First Sight is back on Lifetime for its sixteenth season.

The social experiment follows people who, having struggled to find love via conventional means, are set up with their spouses by a panel of experts.

Couples meet for the very first time at the altar, with the cameras then following them as they embark on their honeymoon and start their new lives as a married couple.

This time around there are five new couples taking part in Married at First Sight, which for this season is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

The ten singletons have put their fates in the hands of experts DeVon Franklin, Dr. Pia Holec, Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper, and Lifetime has promised plenty of drama to come as one bride's husband is set to make an "indecent proposal" to another man's wife.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the newlyweds taking part in the new season of Married at First Sight.

Married at First Sight Season 16 Couples

Mackinley and Domynique

Mackinley, 33, has been suffering from trust issues after being left blindsided by his most recent relationship. The experience has left him unable to fully open up to women, however, he is now ready to get back out there and is putting his faith in the Married at First Sight process.

Domynique, 25, meanwhile, hasn't had many long-term relationships but is ready to settle down and find a meaningful relationship away from her usual bar scene and dating apps. Can Married at First Sight find Domynique her perfect match?

Christopher and Nicole

Christopher, 36, has struggled to make a meaningful connection since moving to Nashville, finding that the women he has dated aren't looking for something serious. Christopher is hoping Married at First Sight finds him a partner who is just as ready for marriage as he is.

Nicole, 32, had been hoping that her parents would find "the one" for her, however, she is now putting her love life in the hands of the experts. Nicole is described as an "untraditional gal" who is intrigued by the idea of an arranged marriage.

Airris and Jasmine

Jasmine, 31, says she has been "unlucky" in the dating department and has had a few long-term relationships in the past. She is now ready to settle down and start a family and has a strong desire to find a partner she can grow old with.

Airris, 39, is also looking to start a family now that he has established himself in his career. Both Airris and Jasmine are hoping the Married at First Sight process has found them their perfect partner.

Clint and Gina

Gina, 36, has stayed away from dating for the last four years after a tough breakup. Now, having advanced her career and built a successful business, Gina is ready to devote herself to the Married at First Sight process and is looking for a man to dream, travel and potentially build a family with.

Clint, 40, is keen to try a different approach and find the perfect partner to have children with. Clint is ready to learn from and listen to the experts, hoping that by blindly trusting them, he'll meet the one.

Shaquille and Kirsten

Kirsten, 32, is ready to start a family but is not willing to settle for anything less than what she deserves in the process. Kirsten is hoping the Married at First Sight experiment can find her a "godly man who will not be scared of her success."

Shaquille, 31, is in a great spot in his career and his personal life and is feeling ready for marriage. He has even been going to therapy for the last few years in order to help him become the type of husband he wants to be for his future wife.

Will Kirsten and Shaquille make the perfect pair?

Married at First Sight, produced by Kinetic Content, premieres Wednesday, January 4, at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.