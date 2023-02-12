Mary Trump Calls Biden's SOTU Speech the 'Best Ever Given by a President'

Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, has called Joe Biden's State of the Union speech the "greatest" ever given by a president.

During a segment of The Mary Trump Show, the former president's niece hit out at the conduct of Republicans since House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy took office.

She said: "We are going to look at the three or four most egregious things that have been done by Kevin McCarthy's house. This week.

"And boy, just the State of the Union alone could keep us talking for the whole 30 minutes. That was one of the most egregious things I've ever seen.

"We had, on the one hand, what was, in my opinion, the greatest State of the Union address ever given by a president, at least in modern times. I confess I don't like States of the Union."

Mary Trump said Republicans had shown "such disrespect," not only to Biden but to people present who had lost family and friends to substance abuse and police violence.

The parents of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died after he was beaten by five Memphis police officers, and Doug Griffen, whose daughter Courtney died following a drug overdose, were in attendance during Biden's speech.

Republicans heckled the President during his speech when he suggested the GOP had agreed not to make any cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

Biden had directly accused some GOP members of wanting to cut the programs and was met with fury, including from Representative Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) who shouted "you lie, you lie."

The outburst echoes a similar incident in 2009 where Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) interrupted a speech by former President Barack Obama and shouted "you lie."

Mary Trump also praised the "brilliance" of Biden and said his speech showed the "contrast between that and the behavior of some of the members of Congress."

Newsweek has contacted McCarthy's office for comment.

Mary Trump has been an outspoken critic of her uncle and has made several serious claims about her family.

She previously said there were instances when she would listen to her family members being racist while growing up. She did not mention Donald Trump when making the claims.

Mary Trump was disinherited from a real estate portfolio worth millions of dollars that her father had left for her following his death in 1981.

She has claimed her allegations of racism within the family are not relevant to the inheritance lawsuit she filed against them and later lost.

Mary Trump did not give examples of some of the remarks made by her family during an interview on The Karen Hunter Show podcast.