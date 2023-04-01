Mary Trump Explains Donald Trump's 'Defiance' in Face of Indictment

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, provided insight into how her uncle could be reacting to his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury during a podcast appearance on Friday.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted the former president following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office into an alleged hush money payment of $130,000 paid by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet ahead of the 2016 presidential election about an affair she claims she had with Trump in 2006.

The former president has denied having an affair with Daniels and has maintained his innocence in the case, accusing prosecutors of engaging in a politically-motivated witch hunt. Prosecutors, however, believe the payment violated campaign finance laws. He has responded to the indictment with a flurry of posts on his social media platform Truth Social attacking the district attorney's office.

Mary Trump explained what the former president's mindset could be like after the indictment during a Friday discussion on The Dean Obeidallah Show. She said Trump's "defiance" on social media is likely a way of masking his true feelings about the indictment.

Former President Donald Trump is seen on October 11, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Inset, Mary Trump is seen in New York City on January 20. Mary Trump on Friday explained Trump’s “defiance” following an indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following an investigation into an alleged hush payment made to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images; Johnny Nunez/WireImage

"The defiance is just a way to deflect from the way he is really feeling, which is terror," she said.

Trump has lashed out at legal authorities following news of the indictment. In one Truth Social post, he attacked New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, who will preside over the case, writing that the judge "hates" him. Merchan presided over last year's tax fraud trial of The Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg, its former chief financial officer.

Mary Trump, who has been sharply critical of her uncle and celebrated the news of his indictment, continued to explain on Friday why Trump's response reveals he is "terrified" about the indictment.

"How can he possibly process the fact that for the first time in his 76 years, he is being held accountable for something when almost for that entire 76 years, he has done noting but get away with everything. And not only suffer no consequences, but be elevated and get even more success thrown at him from his enablers and sycophants," she said. "I can't even imagine how he's reeling."

She also ridiculed Trump and his legal team over reports the indictment caught them by surprise. Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina, in an interview with Fox News, said both he and the former president were "shocked" and "angry" about the indictment.

"That just shows you the extent of the delusion and the magical thinking he has been engaged in," she said.

Dan P. McAdams, a professor of psychology at Northwestern University, told Newsweek on Saturday that while Trump may be "terrified," he also suspects that he's "energized" by the indictment.

"He does not experience life the way most people do, as an unfolding story developing over time," he said. "Instead, he goes from one combative episode to the next, striving with all his heart and soul to win each episode. The episodes do not add up. They do not built to form a narrative."

Trump Indictment: When Will Ex-President Turn Himself In?

In the latest legal updates for Trump, his campaign revealed how the former president will turn himself in.

According to Trump's campaign, he will spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and keep his regular schedule. He will fly to Manhattan around midday Monday via his private plane and will spend the night at Trump tower.

Trump will turn himself into New York authorities on Tuesday morning, and his arraignment will reportedly take place at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign for comment via email.