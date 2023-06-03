Mary Trump's Ominous Warning About Donald Trump's 'Retribution'

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, issued an ominous warning about her uncle's promises of "retribution" on Saturday.

Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021, remains the frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, holding a solid lead over his conservative challengers despite his ongoing legal issues, according to recent polls. He is doubling down on his embrace of right-wing policies and has pledged "retribution" of his political enemies if reelected president.

"In 2016, I declared: I am your voice," he said during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in March. "Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your retribution."

Mary Trump, who has spoken out against Trump's political leadership, explained why she believes he is touting himself as the "retribution" of conservatives during an appearance on MSNBC. She also explained that she believes his messaging is centered around himself—not necessarily his supporters.

Former President Donald Trump speaking to supporters in Grimes, Iowa, on June 1. Trump's niece, Mary Trump, issued an ominous warning about Trump's "retribution" pledges amid his 2024 presidential campaign. Scott Olson/Getty Images

"He means he is his retribution. As has been well-established, and as you well know, he doesn't care about anybody else. This is all his grievance, his pain, his need to fight back," Mary Trump said. "With all of the cards in his back pocket, by the way, with all of the help he needs, it is his desire to undo whatever damage he believes has been done to him."

She offered her perspective on the 2024 Trump campaign, saying that the Republican Party "enabling" Trump will lead it down a "darker" path.

"We continue to remain mired in this loop, where I think a significant minority of people and the entirety of the Republican Party, either think something's going to shift or that they're somehow going to escape unscathed. And neither of those things is true. The darkness has always been there. But again, the more he gets away with, the darker it gets, the more he's enabled, the darker it gets," she said.

She added that she believes Trump's legal issues—which include investigations into his conduct surrounding the 2020 election and classified documents allegedly improperly stored at his Mar-a-Lago residence, a court finding him liable for sexual abuse and an indictment alleging him of falsifying documents related to a hush money payment in his 2016 campaign—only helps his popularity among his supporters.

"I don't know that it matters that he is, to some degree, finally being held to account, because I think on the one hand, that increases his street cred for some of his followers," the former president's niece said.

Meanwhile, Trump remains the favorite to win the Republican nomination, building up a solid lead in early-voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire. According to FiveThirtyEight's polling aggregate, roughly 54 percent of Republican voters across the country plan to back the former president in the 2024 primary. His closest challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, is receiving an average of 21 percent of the vote.