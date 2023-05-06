Mary Trump Jokes There's Only 'One Way'-Donald-Trump-goes-away

Mary Trump, an avid critic of former President Donald Trump and his niece, recently joked about the only way that would make her uncle go away ahead of the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Steele was discussing race, MAGA, and voter behavior during a podcast posted on Wednesday when he asked Mary Trump about her uncle.

"Donald Trump has got his own issues. He's going to deal with that. And I think in large measure, be unfazed by it...I've talked to Republicans alike...Donald Trump may not be the top of the ticket. I said that's...not necessarily a good thing for the party. Do you think this man [Trump] goes quietly into any good night?," Steele asked Mary Trump.

She then responds: "There's only one way that happens, and I'm not going to say it out loud." Though she didn't give any indication what would make Trump go away, Steele however grasped what she meant, agreeing "exactly."

Above, Donald Trump arrives to give remarks during a Save America Rally with former US President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. Mary Trump, an avid critic of the former president and his niece, recently joked about the only way that would make her uncle go away ahead of the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

While analyzing a set of issues that influence voters, both Steele and Mary Trump spoke about Trump's influence during the Wednesday podcast. The former president's niece said that her uncle didn't change the GOP but "revealed something about it."

"And he also gave people permission...to be their worst selves, which is why so many people got pushed out of the party, and so many other people like the new leaders of the party, [Georgia Representative] Marjorie Taylor Greene and [Florida Representative] Matt Gaetz, decided that it was their time, and they weren't wrong about this."

Donald Trump's influence on the Republican Party has come into question in recent months, especially after the 2022 midterm elections when some Republicans turned on him because some of the candidates he endorsed lost key races. The GOP won back the House but failed to regain control of the Senate.

Meanwhile, Trump became the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges when he was arraigned in New York over claims he orchestrated a hush money payment of $130,000 paid by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet ahead of the 2016 presidential election about an affair she claims she had with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels and has maintained his innocence in the case, accusing prosecutors of engaging in a politically motivated witch hunt.

In November, Trump announced his 2024 presidential bid, even though he still faces other legal challenges on the federal and state level. This includes the investigation of his actions surrounding the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol; a probe into alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia; and his alleged mishandling of classified documents seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago home last summer.

Newsweek reached out by email to Trump's media office for comment.