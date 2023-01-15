Matt Gaetz Praises CNN for 'Changing'

Over the past several months, some political observers have accused CNN of shifting to the political right. Now, the news network is getting applause from one of its chief critics, Representative Matt Gaetz.

The Florida Republican congressman appeared on CNN over the weekend to discuss a range of topics, including his amendment to grant C-SPAN cameras broader House chamber access. Afterward, he tweeted a video of his interview with CNN's Michael Smerconish.

".⁦@CNN⁩ is clearly changing," Gaetz tweeted on Saturday afternoon. "Today a serious host asked me serious questions about serious issues. It wasn't propaganda for either side. Thank you ⁦@smerconish⁩ for the thoughtful discussion."

.⁦@CNN⁩ is clearly changing.



Today a serious host asked me serious questions about serious issues.



It wasn’t propaganda for either side.



Thank you ⁦@smerconish⁩ for the thoughtful discussion. https://t.co/Wp1oH4Cn9k — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 14, 2023

Some social media users have since noted the significance of Gaetz's compliment to CNN. The ultraconservative lawmaker and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump had previously railed against the network over its perceived liberal bent.

In one case from April 2021, Gaetz demanded that CNN retract a story that claimed Trump had refused a meeting with him.

"This is a total lie," he tweeted, in part, at the time.

The former president has also repeatedly targeted the network, accusing it of harboring a liberal bias against him. He even once derisively dubbed it a winner of his "fake news awards."

CNN underwent significant changes last year, including the introduction of a new corporate overseer. The shifts have led some critics to accuse the news giant of producing content that's redder in hue.

Yet while Gaetz is apparently warming up to his former cable foe, some on social media are still a little leery.

Sebastian Gorka, a former Trump-era security advisor, retweeted Gaetz's CNN praise, along with the caption: "Won't save them."

Meanwhile, Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali wrote that CNN shouldn't necessarily be proud of Gaetz's acclaim.

"Not a compliment when Matt Gaetz says this about your news network," he tweeted.

Not a compliment when Matt Gaetz says this about your news network. https://t.co/cpE5qcaSi0 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 15, 2023

Writer and former Republican Rich Campbell also quote-tweeted Gaetz, adding: "Why I quit watching."

Why I quit watching. https://t.co/KwKrU3jfEv — Rich Campbell (@RCampbellmc58) January 14, 2023

Earlier this month, another CNN anchor gave Gaetz some favorable coverage amid the protracted battle for House speaker.

Gaetz, along with several other hardline conservatives, complicated the normally straightforward speaker's race, which dragged to an end after 15 rounds of voting. California GOP Representative Kevin McCarthy eventually won out, but only after agreeing to major concessions to please the holdouts.

Critics from both sides of the political spectrum slammed the Florida lawmaker for refusing to cave to pressure. CNN's Jake Tapper, though, surprised many by defending Gaetz.

Newsweek reached out to Gaetz's office for additional comment.