Megan Rapinoe Breaks Silence After World Cup Loss

American soccer legend Megan Rapinoe has spoken out for the first time after she missed the penalty kick that led to the United States making an early exit from the Women's World Cup.

The two-time World Cup winner, who is now set to retire from playing for her country, talked in an Instagram post about her love for the "beautiful" game, even in its "cruelest moments."

Rapinoe missed a crucial penalty in Sunday's shootout for the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) against Sweden in the Round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Megan Rapinoe during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match on August 6, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. The soccer star has spoken out on Instagram since missing the crucial penalty that led to United States being knocked out of the tournament. Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

"This game is so beautiful, even in its cruelest moments. This group was so very special, and I am immensely proud of every single one of us. This team is in special hands as I walk away, just like it always was, and always will be. Because that is what this team is all about," Rapinoe wrote on Wednesday.

She continued: "We lay it all out on the line every single time. Fighting with everything that we have, for everything we deserve, for every person we possibly can.

"It has been my honor to play for our country, with so many incredible woman, for so many years." Rapinoe ended with: "Thank you a million times over."

Rapinoe is one of the most decorated soccer players of all time, winning an Olympic gold medal in 2011, and two FIFA World Cup's in 2015 and 2019.

Before the 2023 FIFA World Cup tournament in Australia and New Zealand, she had announced her intention to retire from soccer at the end of this season, at the age of 38. Many had hoped that she would bow out as a three-time World Cup winner but unfortunately her final kick for the USWNT was a missed penalty.

After 90 minutes of normal time, 30 minutes of extra time, nothing could separate the United States and Sweden as the game ended in a 0-0 tie.

Rapinoe stepped up as the fourth penalty taker and had she scored, the United States would have made it through to the quarter finals. Unfortunately, her penalty was blazed high over the bar. Eventually Sweden went on to win the shootout.

Megan Rapinoe (left) taking her penalty during the shootout at the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand Round of 16 match between the USWNT and Sweden on August 6, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. (Right) Rapinoe reacts to missing the penalty. Carmen Mandato / Joe Prior/Getty Images

Despite it meaning a loss for their own country, conservatives appeared to revel in Rapinoe's miss, and Donald Trump even mocked her. "Nice shot Megan," the former president wrote on his social media site Truth Social, adding that "woke equals failure." He was referencing Rapinoe's activism as she is gay and campaigns for LGBTQ+ rights and gender equality.

After speaking out about her miss for the first time on Instagram, Rapinoe's comment section was filled with supportive and congratulatory messages.

One Tree Hill actor Sophia Bush responded with a message of gratitude. "Thank you for all you've done for both the beautiful game and our beautiful but imperfect nation. You've fought for us on the field and for all of us off it," Bush said.

Many of Rapinoe's teammates commented love hearts and kind words, while the USWNT account said, "legend forever."

