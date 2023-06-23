Meghan Markle Is 'Face of Blame' in Harry's Breakup With Britain—Director

Meghan Markle was on a "journey" with Prince Harry as he left Britain and the monarchy in 2020, as opposed to the duchess pulling him out of something "he would have stayed in if were not for her," the director of the couple's hit Netflix docuseries has claimed in a new interview.

Liz Garbus, the academy award-nominated director who masterminded the six-part Harry & Meghan docuseries released in December 2022, has told the LA Times that Meghan has unfairly become the "face of the blame" for the British public over Harry's recent life choices.

The narrative arc of the duke and duchess' first major media project for Netflix, after signing a multi-million-dollar content creation deal in 2020, focused on their relationship and the circumstances that led to their standing down as working royals and splitting from the monarchy to start new lives in America.

The show debuted to lukewarm reviews from critics on either side of the Atlantic, generating controversy from the start after its first trailer used stock footage of paparazzi encounters from celebrities with no connection to Harry and Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are photographed in New Zealand on October 28, 2018. The director of the couple's Netflix show said that Meghan "became the face of the blame for 'destroying' something that the British public felt was so important to them," when they split from the monarchy. Rosa Woods - Pool/Getty Images

The couple's bombshell revelations throughout the show, including disclosures about private conversations with royal family members, brought public criticism. Despite this, the show was a huge success in terms of viewing figures and winning praise from fans on social media.

When asked if she thought the show helped overall with Harry and Meghan's standing with "British naysayers" or the media, Garbus told the LA Times: "One of the things that I explored in the show was that, in many ways, this was Harry's journey.

"That Harry had this very fundamental primal trauma as a child and felt very clearly that the royal family did not protect his mother. And, as a child who loses a mother, there are things that aren't forgivable.

"And I think that Meghan was on this journey with Harry, as opposed to her pulling Harry out of something that he would have stayed in were it not for her.

"Meghan really became the face of the blame for 'destroying' something that the British public felt was so important to them," she continued. "And then [add] throwing every misogynistic and racist trope into that—as has historically been the way women have been positioned in these kinds of narratives."

This combined image shows Hollywood director Liz Garbus, left, photographed in Los Angeles, May 22, 2023, and promotional artwork for Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" docuseries, right. Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix/Netflix

The narrative that Meghan was a driving force behind Harry's rift with his family and eventual move to the U.S. is something the prince made extra pains to dispel in his memoir, Spare, and interviews promoting it in January 2023, just a month after the Netflix show was released.

In his book, the royal charts the fractured relationship between himself and his brother, Prince William, which he was questioned about by 60 Minutes' Anderson Cooper.

When the personal criticisms of William included in the memoir were described by Anderson as "cutting," Harry responded: "I don't see it as cutting at all. Um, you know, my brother and I love each other. I love him deeply. There has been a lot of pain between the two of us, especially the last six years."

"None of anything I've written, anything that I've included is ever intended to hurt my family," he continued. "But it does give a full picture of the situation as we were growing up, and also squashes this idea that somehow my wife was the one that destroyed the relationship between these two brothers."

In her interview, Garbus described Harry as "very chatty, very communicative" and "emotionally intelligent." She also said she was "definitely surprised" to find he was "doing a lot of work on himself in terms of dealing with his past and dealing with being a man married to a woman of color in America."

Harry and Meghan are seen in an image released to promote the couple's "Harry & Meghan" Netflix show. NETFLIX

The director was interviewed alongside the "head of unscripted" content for Harry and Meghan's Archewell Productions company, Chanel Pysnik, who also served as an executive producer on the Netflix docuseries.

The duke and duchess' relationship with their media partners was pulled into focus this month with the unexpected announcement that the couple were parting ways with Spotify, the streaming giant that co-produced and distributed Meghan's Archetypes podcast in 2022.

The multi-year deal, signed in 2020, yielded just 13 episodes of content and a joint-statement from the couple's spokesperson and Spotify said: "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."

Days later, Bill Simmons, Spotify's head of podcast innovation, made headlines by describing Harry and Meghan on his own show as "f****** grifters."

"I wish I had been involved in the 'Meghan and Harry leave Spotify' negotiation," he said on an episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast. "'The F****** Grifters.' That's the podcast we should have launched with them...I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It's one of my best stories…F*** them. The grifters."

The couple did not respond to Simmons' comments.

Harry and Meghan have one major media release on the horizon in the form of a new docuseries for Netflix titled Heart of Invictus.

This show will follow veterans who competed in the 2022 Invictus Games, the event started by Harry in 2014 to showcase the mental and physical strength of injured, sick or wounded servicemen and women.

Netflix confirmed that the show will air in summer 2023.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

