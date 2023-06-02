Harry & Meghan Could Score Huge Win at the Emmys for Bombshell Netflix Show

Awards buzz surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's six-part Netflix docuseries released last year could see the couple boost their credibility in the ultra-competitive Hollywood marketplace, an entertainment expert has said.

The royal couple's Harry & Meghan series debuted in December 2022 after they signed a multi-million-dollar content creation deal with streaming giant Netflix following their exit from the royal family in 2020.

The show broke streaming records for the digital platform but earned the couple a wave of critical backlash in both Britain and the U.S. for their bombshell revelations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed at the NAACP Awards in Los Angeles, February 27, 2022. The couple could see themselves nominated for an Emmy after the release of their Netflix series last year. EARL GIBSON III/NAACP

Following the show's initial release, Harry and Meghan saw their popularity on either side of the Atlantic plummet, further exacerbated by the negative fallout associated with the prince's memoir which was published a month later.

Things could be looking up for the couple however, as media industry magazine Variety has tipped Harry & Meghan for a nomination in the upcoming 2023 Primetime Emmy awards.

This could provide the duke and duchess with an impressive credential to help them secure future creative opportunities and lucrative business deals.

"Netflix's Harry & Meghan being predicted for inclusion for an Emmy award alone is a significant achievement in the television industry and carries immense importance and relevance for the Sussexes," entertainment expert and founder of MarkMeets, Mark Boardman, told Newsweek of the awards buzz.

"What the couple need right now is industry validation and this is just what has happened from Variety in including their show as a predicted nominee in the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction category. The category is one of the stronger and more challenging awards and shows the status they have achieved for their work."

"Working in the entertainment industry for over 20 years, I am certain that there is a very good chance of a nomination," he continued. "And I would place Harry & Meghan in the top 3 to win the category too... This could be a shot at an award win as they need to prove to Netflix that they have the staying power for them to continue bankrolling the couple's projects."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed in an image released to promote their Netflix docuseries, December 2022. NETFLIX

Though Boardman notes the considerable benefits a nomination and win would bring for the royal couple, he also notes that Netflix too could be equally invested in an Emmy success story.

"I firmly believe that Harry and Meghan are the strongest contenders for a win for their docuseries this time around."

This would not be the first time that the royals could see one of their bombshell media outputs nominated for an Emmy. In 2021 the couple's two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey that sent shockwaves around the world, sparking a rare rebuttal from Buckingham Palace, was nominated in the best hosted non-fiction series category.

The show ultimately lost on the evening of the awards to actor Stanley Tucci's Italian cookery series.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed with Oprah Winfrey during their two-hour long interview after leaving the royal family, March 2021. The interview was nominated for an Emmy but lost to actor Stanley Tucci's Italian cookery series. Harpo Productions

If nominated, the potential for loss, despite ultimately adding to the publicity surrounding the show, could see the royals stay away from the awards ceremony scheduled for September 19 in Los Angeles.

According to Boardman, Harry and Meghan's attendance would signal only one thing—"a win."

"As most award show wins are confirmed live, we could expect the cameras to be watching every muscle on their faces as the winner is announced," he said. "I cannot imagine Harry and Meghan's press team would want them to attend if the odds of the couple winning were not hugely in their favor."

Programming released between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023 is eligible for this years Primetime Emmy award nominations. Royal fans will find out whether Harry & Meghan has made the cut when the nominees are formally announced on July 12.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

