Meghan Markle Wins Bid to Throw Out Sister's Lawsuit

Meghan Markle has won her bid to have her half-sister's defamation lawsuit thrown out, after a Florida judge ruled in her favor at the end of a tense legal battle on Thursday.

Meghan was accused of telling "malicious lies" about Samantha Markle during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. The duchess told viewers she "grew up as an only child."

Samantha also accused her sister of defaming her to the authors of the 2020 biography Finding Freedom when court filings in a separate case revealed that in a briefing given by Meghan to her communications secretary, it was alleged that Samantha had "lost custody of all three of her children from different fathers."

In a deferred judgement filed on Thursday, Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell granted Meghan her desired judicial notice for a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, siding with the royal's defense that she gave her "opinion" during her interview with Winfrey and that she was not the author of Finding Freedom.

Meghan Markle attending the celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in London on June 3, 2022. The duchess has won her bid to have half-sister Samantha Markle's lawsuit dismissed in a Florida court. Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The judge has given Samantha one more chance to bring her case again over the Oprah interview comments, but has "dismissed with prejudice" the action over Finding Freedom, as the undisputed authors of the book are Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, not the duchess.

The judge dismissed Meghan's request for damages, which would see Samantha pay her legal costs, because Samantha could decide to bring the case again over the Winfrey comments.

Newsweek approached legal representatives for Meghan Markle and Samantha Markle via email for comment.

Oprah Interview Dispute

Filed in August 2022, Samantha Markle's defamation lawsuit against Meghan, claimed that the duchess caused her reputational injury with comments made during the bombshell royal Oprah Winfrey interview of March 2021.

Samantha is Meghan's half-sibling through the first marriage of her father, Thomas Markle. The duchess also has a half-brother through her father, Thomas Markle Jr.

During her widely publicized interview with Winfrey, Meghan was asked about her family and referenced public claims made by Samantha (though did not mention her by name) about the royal, some of which were included in her book, titled: The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister.

Released as a bonus clip to the main interview, Meghan told Winfrey she didn't know Samantha, having only met her a handful of times. "I grew up as an only child," she said. "Which everyone who grew up around me knows. I wished I had siblings. I would've loved to have had siblings."

Meghan's legal response to the claim that this was defamatory was that the statement was not intended as an "objective fact," but rather a "subjective statement about how a person feels about her childhood."

Speaking to Newsweek in August 2022, Jamie Sasson, Samantha Markle's legal representative, said that the point of the statement was indisputable.

"When she went on Oprah and said 'I grew up as an only child' there's only one way to look at that, that she was an only child," he said. "Which then as a result, made the general perception of the public believe that my client was a liar and was making up a story claiming that she was Meghan Markle's sister when, indeed, she truly was and this is what this comes down to."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their interview with Oprah Winfrey, March 2021. She won her bid to have her half-sister's defamation lawsuit thrown out. Harpo Productions

In Judge Edwards Honeywell's ruling on Thursday, she sided with Meghan's interpretation of the statement, saying its intent would have been obvious to a reasonable listener.

"As a reasonable listener would understand it, Defendant [Meghan] merely expresses an opinion about her childhood and her relationship with her half-siblings," she said. "Thus, the Court finds that Defendant's [Meghan's] statement is not objectively verifiable or subject to empirical proof."

"Plaintiff [Samantha] cannot plausibly disprove Defendant's [Meghan's] opinion of her own childhood—that she 'grew up as an only child' and wished she had siblings. [...] Because the statement is not 'capable of being proved false, it is protected from a defamation action.'"

Finding Freedom Dispute

Samantha Markle's complaints over the 2020 joint biography of Meghan and Prince Harry stem from an email Meghan sent to her communications secretary, Jason Knauf, who was quietly authorized to brief the book's authors, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

In Meghan's legal battle with the Mail on Sunday over breach of copyright when the paper published a letter she sent to her father in the aftermath of her 2018 wedding, Knauf supplied the court with a range of his correspondence with the duchess, including the Finding Freedom emails.

The emails were published and revealed that Meghan had told Knauf: "When Meghan started dating Harry, Samantha changed her last name back to Markle, and began a career creating stories to sell to the press. She had lost custody of all three of her children from different fathers, and though the press had been back briefed about the non relationship with Meghan they continued to give her media opportunities."

"Finding Freedom" by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand photographed August 11, 2020. The duchess has won her bid to have her half-sister's defamation lawsuit thrown out. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

After this came to light, Samantha claimed that Meghan had defamed her, but the royal's legal team argued that this was false because she didn't publish the statements, a key factor in a defamation case in the state of Florida where it was being heard.

They also claimed, regardless, that the statements themselves were not defamatory in nature.

Judge Edwards Honeywell ultimately agreed with the former claim, stating that any attempt to amend the argument would be futile.

"Claims based on Finding Freedom will be dismissed with prejudice, as Plaintiff cannot plausibly allege that Defendant published the book, and amendment of these claims would be futile," she ruled.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

