Meghan McCain Puts Lauren Boebert on Blast for 'Lewd Sex Act' in Public

Meghan McCain slammed Representative Lauren Boebert on Saturday for "performing a lewd sex act" in public after a video appeared to show the congresswoman and a man grope each other during a musical performance of Beetlejuice at a Colorado theater.

Boebert, a Colorado Republican, is facing criticism after being escorted out of the performance on Sunday. Although Boebert initially denied reports that she was also vaping during the show at the Buell Theatre in Denver, CCTV footage appeared to show her doing so, prompting her to make a public apology. The video also appeared to show Boebert and a male companion fondling each other, as well as her dancing and taking photos of the performance. She was later escorted from the theatre by ushers and was seen giving staff the finger as she left the venue.

McCain, the daughter of former Senator John McCain who remains a prominent GOP political commentator, called out the congresswoman in a post to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Lauren Boebert is trash. She lectures everyone about the LGBT community being a threat to children while getting caught performing a lewd sex act in a public theatre where children possibly were. This is 'family values'? This is why people think the GOP are all hypocrites," McCain wrote Saturday.

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, is seen at the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday. Meghan McCain slammed Boebert on Saturday for "performing a lewd sex act" in public after a video appeared to show the congresswoman and a man grope each other during a musical performance of Beetlejuice at a Colorado theater. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Image

McCain compared Boebert's actions to her stance surrounding LGBTQ+ rights. Boebert, a staunch conservative, has been a vocal opponent of LGBTQ+ rights, urging boycotts against companies that embraced Pride campaigns earlier this year and promoting the narrative that members of the LGBTQ+ community are "groomers," a term critics say baselessly associates the community with pedophilia.

Boebert Issues a Public Apology

Boebert has released a public apology for vaping during the show, which is against the venue's rules, but did not directly address the apparent sexual conduct.

"The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I'm truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that," she wrote.

The GOP lawmaker added: "There's no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family. I've tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That's unacceptable, and I'm sorry."

Boebert said she genuinely did not recall vaping during the performance, before the video was released: "Whether it was the excitement of seeing a much-anticipated production or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment, I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night's events with my campaign team while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical."

She initially denied reports about vaping during the production, with her campaign manager telling The Denver Post she "pleads guilty to singing along, laughing and enjoying herself."