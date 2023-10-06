Where is Melania Trump?

In September, Megyn Kelly quizzed Donald Trump on the whereabouts of his wife Melania Trump, who had, until recently, diligently played the role of dutiful spouse.

Kelly and Trump faced off in an interview eight years after a public spat when he blew up at the journalist over her line of questioning about sexist comments he made during a presidential debate.

But that was all "under the bridge" as they sat down for their first chat in a long time and Kelly asked the questions on everyone's lips: "We haven't seen much of Melania lately, how's she doing?"

Kelly managed to get away with her cheeky line of questioning, with the former president giving a diplomatic answer about how "strong" and "even-keeled" his wife is.

Melania Trump has not been spotted alongside her husband during his 2024 presidential campaign so far. Getty/Newsweek

"I think part of the beauty is that mystery," he told Kelly. "She doesn't need to be out there. She has confidence. She has a lot of self-confidence."

Trump added: "She was a very popular first lady. I mean, I go out to rallies, and they have pictures of Melania [and say], 'We love our first lady.' So many posters were there in the audience…We had the biggest rallies we've ever had."

Melania has been noticeably absent from Trump's multiple court appearances. She has also not been seen at many of Trump's recent campaign stops, with one pundit arguing Melania "had disappeared for months."

"The reports were that she was angry and she wanted nothing more to do with politics… and nothing more to do with campaigning. She wanted out and wanted to be a private person with her son," said Ron Filipkowski, an attorney and former federal prosecutor, on a Meidas Touch YouTube livestream.

"And I absolutely believe that is the case," he said. "So, I think Trump and Trump's campaign people fully understood, that's going to be a big problem that if she doesn't at least get out there a little bit and show her support, it's going to look really bad."

Newsweek contacted Melania Trump's representatives by email for comment.

But former White House Press Secretary and Melania aide, Stephanie Grisham said her absence from court was because she was "too busy" to attend.

"She is saying in her mind that this is his issue…He doesn't need me there to prop him up, I am too busy to go with him. That is who she is," she told CNN in August. "She will show up by his side when [she] wants to and when she is perfectly ready."

Melania made a rare public appearance with her husband in April, dining with him at an event at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The following month she gave a brief interview to Fox News where she promised to support Trump's 2024 presidential bid.

"We look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength," she said.

Beyond that, we've hardly seen Melania and she only occasionally posts on social media, usually patriotic content or promotion for her BeBest foundation, an initiative she started while in the White House to address the major issues affecting children today.

As well as speculation that Melania is angry with her husband as he faces multiple criminal charges there is the suggestion that she is still resentful over his alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Melania's noticeable absence also comes after she reportedly renegotiated her prenuptial agreement with Trump, with some media reporting she did so because she was concerned her husband would lose all his money paying legal fees.

But keeping a low profile is a smart move, according to public relations expert, Jane Owen.

"I'm not surprised we haven't seen much of Melania recently. If I was her publicist I would be suggesting the same tactic. The less she comments or is seen to be supportive or unsupportive the more room she has to maneuver," Owen told Newsweek.

"If things go badly for Trump she can remain relatively unscathed and come out with enough remaining star power to command a healthy fee for appearances or endorsements should she want to go down that road," she said.

Owen also described Melania as a "savvy woman who understands the power of the spotlight" and will likely make a big impact when she does reemerge, regardless of her husband's legal and political fate.

"If he wins the nomination, she can decide at that point to support him and she can give any reason she likes as to where she's been. Perhaps she might even wait to see how his legal issues pan out," she said. "I'm not surprised she's keeping her distance for that reason also."

"Either way staying out of the spotlight right now gives her a wide berth to come back whenever she wants at her own time with her own interests in the forefront," Owen explained.

Melania became the second first lady to be born outside of the U.S. after she migrated from Slovenia in the 1990s.

She worked as a model before marrying Trump in 2005, and they have one child together—Trump's youngest son, Barron, 17.

During the initial days of Trump's presidency, Melania stayed in New York while Barron finished the school year, prompting speculation she was not eager to take on the role of first lady.